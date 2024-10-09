Love Minimalism? Hide App, Widget Names On Your iPhone’s Home Screen
Apple has enhanced iPhone customization with iOS 18, enabling users to personalize apps and widgets on their device. On the home screen, users can alter the color, tint size, and appearance of app icons and widgets, in addition to removing the app's name.
Along with the flexibility to arrange widgets and apps wherever you like on your screen, a clever new feature helps de-clutter the home screen by hiding app, widget, and folder names. This feature was first available with iOS 11, where Apple began hiding app names in the Dock. However, regardless of where they are positioned, you can now hide apps, widgets, and folders.
For those who love minimalism, here’s how you can do it:
Download iOS 18 on your iPhone if you don’t have already.
Long press a blank area on your home screen.
Tap Edit in the top left corner.
Select Customize.
Now check the bottom of your phone.
Tap the Large button on top of app colour buttons.
Tap on the screen to leave the Customize menu.
It’s done!
This feature is worth a shot if you know your favourite apps well enough that you don't think you need to see the names below the icons. Your home screen looks cleaner after the labels are gone and your app icons' designs take prominence.
If you reckon you want to see app/widget labels once more, just follow the same instructions again and select the Small option from the customisation panel.