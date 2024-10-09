Love Minimalism? Hide App, Widget Names On Your iPhone’s Home Screen

Apple has enhanced iPhone customization with iOS 18, enabling users to personalize apps and widgets on their device. On the home screen, users can alter the color, tint size, and appearance of app icons and widgets, in addition to removing the app's name.

Along with the flexibility to arrange widgets and apps wherever you like on your screen, a clever new feature helps de-clutter the home screen by hiding app, widget, and folder names. This feature was first available with iOS 11, where Apple began hiding app names in the Dock. However, regardless of where they are positioned, you can now hide apps, widgets, and folders.