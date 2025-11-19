Lost Your iPhone? AppleCare + Now Includes Protection For Theft, Loss
Previously, an AppleCare+ protection plan only used to cover accidental damage or battery depletion.
In a major development for Apple users in India, the company has added theft and loss of an iPhone as part of the AppleCare+ protection plan, according to a blog post.
Apple has also introduced new and more affordable annual and monthly plans for AppleCare+, thus allowing customers to have more flexibility and stay better covered as part of the flagship offering.
“AppleCare gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.
“With today’s updates in India, we’re making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone," he added.
Previously, an AppleCare+ protection plan only used to cover accidental damage or battery depletion, as well as any normal wear and tear, with priority technical support and subsidised repair costs.
Now, Apple is bringing theft and loss protection, meaning customers can approach Apple in the event their iPhones get stolen or lost. AppleCare+ has added coverage of up to two incidents of theft and loss for iPhones in a year.
The new AppleCare+ with theft and loss plans start at Rs 799.
Apple's broader protection for AppleCare+ service comes at a time when the company's sales figures in India have reduced considerably, coming down from 30-70% levels to just 18% in FY25.
While this is a sign of Apple establishing a broader base, the company is relying heavily on older model phones to boost its revenue in India.
Apple is also reportedly gearing up for the exit of CEO Tim Cook while the designer of iPhone Air has also left the organisation, signalling pressure cooker times for world's second largest company by market capitalisation.