Lost Your iPhone? AppleCare + Now Includes Protection For Theft, Loss

In a major development for Apple users in India, the company has added theft and loss of an iPhone as part of the AppleCare+ protection plan, according to a blog post.

Apple has also introduced new and more affordable annual and monthly plans for AppleCare+, thus allowing customers to have more flexibility and stay better covered as part of the flagship offering.

“AppleCare gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

“With today’s updates in India, we’re making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone," he added.

Previously, an AppleCare+ protection plan only used to cover accidental damage or battery depletion, as well as any normal wear and tear, with priority technical support and subsidised repair costs.