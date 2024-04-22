Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shielding India From Disinformation Now And In The Future

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India are a high-stakes battle that extend beyond the country’s borders. There is a game of influence fuelled by the motivations of both domestic and external players to sway voters on one side or the other of the political spectrum, and for some, the ends justify the nefarious means.

In fact, not just for India, but 2024 is an unprecedented year for global democracy, with a number of major elections that will involve more than half the world’s population.

The World Economic Forum has ranked India highest for risk of disinformation and misinformation in its Global Risks Report 2024. As with most major elections in the past decade, disinformation is being weaponised to influence the masses, and today it is done via audio and video deepfakes, threatening that the decisions voters will make may not be based on legitimate information, but instead be built upon the blatant lies they spread.

Let us examine the challenges and possible solutions: