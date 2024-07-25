Say Goodbye To 9-5 Jobs By 2034, Says LinkedIn Co-founder Reid Hoffman

By 2034, the 9-5 job might become a relic of the past, replaced by a dynamic, artificial intelligence-driven workforce, according to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

In three decades, AI and automation will likely take over the 9-5 hamster wheel, changing how we work and live. The pace of AI's evolution has been staggering, and it’s a journey that promises to redefine the future of work. "AI should be a tool for human amplification, not a replacement," Hoffman posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Entrepreneur and investor Neal Taparia shared Hoffman's viral clip on the social media website.