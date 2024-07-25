Say Goodbye To 9-5 Jobs By 2034, Says LinkedIn Co-founder Reid Hoffman
AI should be a tool for human amplification, not a replacement, Hoffman posted on X, formerly Twitter.
By 2034, the 9-5 job might become a relic of the past, replaced by a dynamic, artificial intelligence-driven workforce, according to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.
In three decades, AI and automation will likely take over the 9-5 hamster wheel, changing how we work and live. The pace of AI's evolution has been staggering, and it’s a journey that promises to redefine the future of work. "AI should be a tool for human amplification, not a replacement," Hoffman posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Entrepreneur and investor Neal Taparia shared Hoffman's viral clip on the social media website.
Your 9-to-5 job is dying.
By 2034, it'll be extinct.
That's Reid Hoffman's latest prediction — the founder of LinkedIn who predicted the rise of social media in 1997.
Here's what he said next:
Hoffman had also foreseen the rise of social media back in 1997, the sharing economy and the AI revolution long before ChatGPT entered the scene.
The evolution of AI has been nothing short of breathtaking, if not a little terrifying. Since the launch of ChatGPT, thousands of jobs worldwide have been rendered obsolete, with many companies training their workforce in AI technologies. Hoffman recently advocated for proactive solutions to this emerging crisis in an interview. While he doesn’t believe automation will completely eliminate jobs, he acknowledged it will alter the way corporate operations happen.
"AI already is, and will continue to be, incorporated in restaurants and hospitality. But the experience of breaking bread together—the most human and important element—will remain front and centre," he said in a snippet from the podcast, posted on X.
"AI already is, and will continue to be, incorporated in restaurants and hospitality. But the experience of breaking bread together—the most human, important element—will remain front and center."