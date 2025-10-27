Like Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPad Pro To Get Vapour Chamber Cooling System: Report
Apple is developing a vapour chamber cooling system for an iPad Pro, expected to arrive in 2027, to enhance performance and manage heat, a latest report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicates. However, Apple’s 18-inch foldable iPad is facing development challenges, according to Gurman.
iPad Pro To Get Vapour Chamber Like iPhone 17 Pro Max
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature a vapour chamber, a liquid-cooling technology that effectively dissipates heat from processors, a concept previously used by competitors like Samsung. Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro, which could become warm, the new iPhones remain cool during demanding tasks like gaming, video editing, or Apple Intelligence operations.
By eliminating the need for a fan (which can be seen in MacBook Pro and Vision Pro), the vapour chamber reduces processor throttling, enabling sustained high performance. With its larger surface area, the iPad Pro dissipates heat more easily than an iPhone but can still overheat during intensive tasks like media editing or AI applications.
To address this problem, Gurman says, Apple will integrate a vapour chamber into the iPad Pro, potentially for the next update cycle in spring 2027. The 2027 iteration of the iPad Pro is also expected to be powered by the M6 chip, built on a 2nm process for improved efficiency and performance.
While other companies have used vapour chambers in tablets, Apple is expected to market this as a flagship feature for the iPad Pro, says Gurman. It will also help distinguish it from the iPad Air, potentially encouraging users to upgrade to the premium iPad Pro.
Foldable iPad Hits Roadblocks
Meanwhile, Apple’s 18-inch foldable iPad, initially targeted for 2028, is facing setbacks. Reportedly, there are problems with prototype weight, issues with the folding OLED panel, and concerns about its high cost, potentially exceeding $3,000.
According to Gurman, the project’s release has been delayed to at least 2029, with uncertainty about its viability. Apple is monitoring competitors like Huawei, which sells a similar device for around $3,400. Given Apple’s history of cancelling unpromising projects — like its self-driving car, camera-equipped Apple Watches, and a lighter Vision headset — the foldable iPad’s future remains uncertain.