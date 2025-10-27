Like Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPad Pro To Get Vapour Chamber Cooling System: Report

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature a vapour chamber, a liquid-cooling technology that effectively dissipates heat from processors, a concept previously used by competitors like Samsung. Unlike the iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro, which could become warm, the new iPhones remain cool during demanding tasks like gaming, video editing, or Apple Intelligence operations.

By eliminating the need for a fan (which can be seen in MacBook Pro and Vision Pro), the vapour chamber reduces processor throttling, enabling sustained high performance. With its larger surface area, the iPad Pro dissipates heat more easily than an iPhone but can still overheat during intensive tasks like media editing or AI applications.

To address this problem, Gurman says, Apple will integrate a vapour chamber into the iPad Pro, potentially for the next update cycle in spring 2027. The 2027 iteration of the iPad Pro is also expected to be powered by the M6 chip, built on a 2nm process for improved efficiency and performance.

While other companies have used vapour chambers in tablets, Apple is expected to market this as a flagship feature for the iPad Pro, says Gurman. It will also help distinguish it from the iPad Air, potentially encouraging users to upgrade to the premium iPad Pro.