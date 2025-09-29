'Let Me State The Reality…': Sridhar Vembu On Why Zoho Won’t Go Public

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu has pushed back against speculation over a potential initial public offering (IPO) for the Chennai-headquartered software giant.



Reacting to calls for Zoho to list on the stock market, Vembu said that some of the company’s key projects, including the messaging app Arattai, would likely never have been developed under the quarterly performance expectations of public companies.

“We understand the push for Zoho to go public. But let me state the reality,” he wrote on X.

He explained that Arattai was initially seen as a “hopelessly foolish” project, with some employees being sceptical about its chances of gaining attention. Despite this, Zoho went ahead with the project.

“We built it because we felt we need that kind of engineering capability in Bharat. We need a lot lot more of such capabilities in Bharat and we are on it,” he said.