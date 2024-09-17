Lenovo To Soon Begin AI Server Manufacturing, Launches R&D Lab In India

Technology major Lenovo's India unit announced on Tuesday that it will start manufacturing artificial intelligence servers in India soon.

The production line at Lenovo’s Puducherry facility, which has been operational since 2005, will now produce enterprise AI and GPU servers for AI workloads, designed to meet the demands of local and international markets.

These servers, featuring Lenovo’s 8-way GPU architecture, will address AI infrastructure needs, with over 60% of the production slated for exports across the Asia-Pacific region, said the company.

The production capacity of the company's Puducherry unit is about 50,000 enterprise AI rack servers annually and 2,400 high-end GPU units.

Amar Babu, the Asia Pacific president of Lenovo, said, “We remain committed to driving India’s growth as an innovation hub by expanding our global manufacturing footprint and harnessing the strength of Indian talent and the industry ecosystem for technology R&D.”

The Puducherry plant will manufacture five offerings from Lenovo’s portfolio, including three rack-mounted enterprise AI servers and two flagship 8-way GPU servers.