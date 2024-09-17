Lenovo To Soon Begin AI Server Manufacturing, Launches R&D Lab In India
Technology major Lenovo's India unit announced on Tuesday that it will start manufacturing artificial intelligence servers in India soon.
The production line at Lenovo’s Puducherry facility, which has been operational since 2005, will now produce enterprise AI and GPU servers for AI workloads, designed to meet the demands of local and international markets.
These servers, featuring Lenovo’s 8-way GPU architecture, will address AI infrastructure needs, with over 60% of the production slated for exports across the Asia-Pacific region, said the company.
The production capacity of the company's Puducherry unit is about 50,000 enterprise AI rack servers annually and 2,400 high-end GPU units.
Amar Babu, the Asia Pacific president of Lenovo, said, “We remain committed to driving India’s growth as an innovation hub by expanding our global manufacturing footprint and harnessing the strength of Indian talent and the industry ecosystem for technology R&D.”
The Puducherry plant will manufacture five offerings from Lenovo’s portfolio, including three rack-mounted enterprise AI servers and two flagship 8-way GPU servers.
Infrastructure R&D Lab
Lenovo has also launched a new infrastructure R&D lab in Bengaluru, strengthening its global network of 18 existing R&D labs.
The Bengaluru R&D facility is one of four labs worldwide dedicated to infrastructure solutions, joining server design and development centres in Morrisville, Beijing, and Taipei.
This lab will be pivotal in the system design, development, and testing of next-generation server platforms, including hardware, firmware, and software development, said the company.
“As we enter the AI decade, these investments are critical to delivering best-in-class AI infrastructure and Large Language Model solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Amit Luthra, managing director, Lenovo ISG India.
The Bengaluru lab is equipped with advanced tools for electrical, design/testing, power characterisation, thermal analysis, and compliance testing, ensuring that innovations are rigorously tested before global deployment. All future mainstream server design, developments, and new technical initiatives will be conducted at this lab.