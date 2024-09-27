Lenovo Launches AI For Social Impact Lab For Climate Change, Education-Focused Non-Profits
Technology company Lenovo and non-profit Tech To The Rescue have partnered to provide a solution for nonprofits who wish to adopt artificial intelligence but lack a clear and accessible path to resources and training.
To address the challenge, Lenovo has launched the new AI for Social Impact Lab. The lab will support 10 organisations as they create solutions focused on combating climate change and creating access to education.
As part of leveraging AI as a solution to pressing issues, Lenovo will share access to its skilling curriculum. Through the lab, it aims to build access, understanding and capacity for non-profits’ digital transformation while taking on core issues like climate change, loss of biodiversity and access to education.
"After surveying non-profits around the world, we understand that non-profit leaders want to take advantage of AI but lack the resources and training to do so," shared Calvin J Crosslin, president of Lenovo Foundation and Lenovo vice president and chief diversity officer.
"As businesses and industry readily embrace AI, we need to make sure that non-profits are included and equipped for the massive transformation that AI is creating. Giving access to Tech To The Rescue's resources and curriculum is a great next step as we continue to share access and education to AI for non-profits," Crosslin added.
The lab will be a component of Tech To The Rescue's AI for Changemakers Accelerator Programme, which is currently supported by Amazon Web Services, Google.org and other partners. The programme aims to boost the impact of 110 non-profits as they create AI solutions to enhance their work.
"While the AI for Changemakers accelerator offers mentorship, strategy and community support to help nonprofits integrate AI into their missions, the Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab ensures that selected organisations have the cutting-edge tools and resources needed to make that integration a reality," said Jacek Siadkowski, founder of Tech To The Rescue.