Leaked Google Pixel 10 Cases Hint At Wireless Charging, Colours

Less than a week before Google’s Pixel 10 series launch on Aug. 20, a leak of the official protective cases of the smartphones indicates wireless charging capabilities. These smartphones were anticipated to feature integrated magnets to enable wireless charging, which is confirmed in the new leak.

A report from Nieuwemobiel has unveiled images showcasing the official protective cases for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL. A significant enhancement indicated in these images seems to be the incorporation of magnets within the case. A noticeable ring inside the case indicates magnetic compatibility, resembling the design found in magnet-friendly cases like Apple’s MagSafe.

The design of the cases remains largely consistent with previous versions, except for the new wireless charging feature. The Pixel 9 series and their official cases did not offer support for magnetic charging. However, cases created by partners under the “Made for Google” programme did comply with the Qi 2 standard for wireless charging.

A recently leaked image also revealed the purported Pixel 10 with a charging puck connected to its rear, without a case, indicating potential support for integrated magnets for wireless charging. This puck is anticipated to be part of Google’s Pixelsnap accessories that are Qi2-compatible.

As per earlier reports, the Pixelsnap accessories could include a Pixelsnap Charger, Pixelsnap Charger with Stand, and Pixelsnap Ring Stand.