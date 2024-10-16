Lawyered Launches App To Expand On-Road Legal Solutions To Private Vehicle Owners

Lawyered, an on-road legal assistance platform, has launched the LOTS (Lawyer On-The-Spot) app for private vehicles. With this app, the platform aims to address on-road legal needs and offer instant legal help to private vehicle owners.

People often face challenges regarding on-road legal incidents like challans, theft and accidents. Also, resolving challans becomes difficult, particularly due to a lack of knowledge about the legal procedures involved. This creates a significant gap in getting on-road legal support.

To address this gap, Lawyered had earlier started providing on-road legal assistance and challan resolution support to truck drivers and transporters. As an extension of this product, the platform has now tailored the solution for private vehicle owners.

The LOTS24x7 app allows users to easily check, manage or pay pending challans, report on-road legal incidents and track the progress of their tickets in real time. The company said it has built a network of over 75,000 lawyers on its platform that will allow users to receive expert legal solutions tailored to specific needs and local regulations.

Apart from this, users will get an on-the-spot local legal representative across India, especially in case of dire situations like accidents, theft and vehicle seizure, Lawyered said.

“By foraying into the private vehicle space, we aim to bridge a critical gap in on-road legal support for individuals like each one of us. We strive to empower vehicle owners to confidently combat on-road legal challenges,” said Himanshu Gupta, founder of Lawyered.

The company also plans to explore partnerships with insurance companies and financial institutions to offer bundled on-road legal support alongside vehicle insurance policies; fleet management companies to provide on-road legal support for their vehicles; and tech platforms focused on automotive solutions which will enable LOTS integrate into their ecosystems.