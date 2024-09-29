Law Enforcement Agencies Fail To Catch Up With AI-Equipped Cybercriminals

Yash was 17 when he and his friends, fresh out of their 12th-grade exams, joined a scam call centre in Kolkata.

During the gap between school and college, they were lured into this world of fraud. Upon joining, they were handed scripts to follow on calls, without understanding the true nature of their work.

Initially, these "dialling agents" often have no idea that they are part of something illegal.

The agents start as innocent people on calls, unaware that they are part of a larger, fraudulent operation.

These scammers mainly target people in the US and Australia. Due to the increasing complexities of scamming Americans, these centres are gradually shifting their focus to Australian victims.

"They gain access to the target's computer, introduce malware or spyware, and then charge the customer for "removal" services. "It's clear-cut cheating," said Pavan Duggal, a cybersecurity law expert and lawyer in the Supreme Court of India.