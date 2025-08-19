Lava Play Ultra Launching Aug. 20 — Check Expected Specs, Features, Price In India
The Play Ultra will debut as Lava's first affordable gaming-focused smartphone.
Gaming smartphone Lava Play Ultra is all set for launch in India. Amazon has put out a teaser for the upcoming Play Ultra, which promises to usher in a “new era of mobile gaming performance.”
Although specifications are still not official, Lava has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Play Ultra will launch on Aug. 20. The Play Ultra is expected to debut as the company’s first affordable gaming-focused smartphone.
Lava Play Ultra Specs, Features, Price In India: What To Expect
The Lava Play Ultra is rumoured to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, along with UFS 3.1 storage. The device is anticipated to achieve an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 7 lakh. Its tipped Gameboost mode is also set to offer improved gaming performance.
The Play Ultra is anticipated to boast a 6.67-inch Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the device is expected to come equipped with a 64MP AI Matrix main sensor alongside a secondary camera. The camera set might incorporate a Sony IMX682 primary sensor within a dual-camera configuration.
It is said to house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. On the front, a punch-hole design is anticipated. Pictures circulating online reveal a unique design featuring a prominent camera module and dual colour choices. The smartphone is rumoured to be available in dark blue and white colour options, showcasing a glass back panel and Lava 5G branding.
Additional expected features include dual stereo speakers and dual microphones with better noise cancellation.
In terms of pricing, Lava Play Ultra’s price in India could be within the sub-Rs 15,000 category.