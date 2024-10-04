Lava Launches AGNI 3: Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, Triple Rear Camera

NDTV ProfitTechnologyLava Launches AGNI 3: Dual AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, Triple Rear Camera
Featuring dual AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Octa-core processor, the AGNI 3 will go on sale starting Oct. 9.

04 Oct 2024, 05:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lava has launched its latest flagship smartphone, Lava AGNI 3. (Source: Company)</p></div>
Lava International Ltd. has launched its latest flagship smartphone, Lava AGNI 3. Featuring dual AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Octa-core processor, the AGNI 3 will go on sale starting Oct. 9.

Here’s a look at its specs and features:

  • Dual AMOLED Display: The phone features dual AMOLED displays on the front and back. The primary display is a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and Widevine L1 support, offering 1200 nits of local peak brightness. The back display is a 1.74-inch 2D AMOLED, suitable for selfies, using rear camera, attending calls, quick notifications, etc.

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7300X: AGNI 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Octa-core processor. Built on a 4nm process, it ensures that the device handles demanding apps and games with ease. It is equipped with 3rd Gen 2900mm² Vapour Chamber cooling technology and an X-axis linear motor for enhanced haptics.

  • Triple Rear Camera Setup: The phone features a 50MP Sony Quad-Bayer sensor with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical and 30X super zoom capabilities, and an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view. For selfie lovers, there is a 16MP front camera, supported by EIS. The cameras are also powered by AI Super Night and Portrait software algorithms.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lava AGNI 3 has a triple rear camera setup. (Source: Company)</p></div>

  • Battery And Charging: The smartphone has a 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 66W fast charging.

  • Design And Build: The phone comes encased in a premium Heather Glass or Pristine Glass back, featuring a 57° 3D curvature on both the front and back. The middle frame measures just 0.28cm and is finished with a metallic touch. The phone also has an IP-64 rating.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lava AGNI 3 has an IP-64 rating. (Source: Company)</p></div>

  • Other Features: The AGNI 3 runs on the latest Android 14 OS, and supports 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.4 and NavIC. There is a customisable Action Key with 100+ shortcut combinations using short, long or double press. It also features Dual Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, anti-theft protection and Game Booster mode.

  • Variants: The phone comes in three variants: 8GB+128GB without charger, 8GB+128GB with charger and 8GB+256GB with charger.

  • Pricing: Lava AGNI 3 is expected to be introduced at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

