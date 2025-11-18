Lava Agni 4’s Key Specs Confirmed Ahead Of Nov. 20 Launch — Check New Design, Colours, Other Features

Lava Agni 4 will be launched in India on Nov. 20. The brand is positioning the Agni 4 as its flagship offering in the premium mid-range segment. Ahead of the launch, the company teased new features of the device that will go up against the likes of mid-rangers from iQOO, Realme, and Redmi.

Lava has confirmed that the smartphone will have a chipset fabricated using TSMC’s 4nm process technology. This chip is rumoured to be MediaTek Dimensity 8350, paired with faster UFS 4.0 storage — a notable step up from the Dimensity 7300X found in the Agni 3.

The brand’s promotions further indicate an aluminium frame for the Agni 4, which is poised to give the device a premium feel, light weight, and durability at the same time. The Agni 4 will come with AI-powered features, as indicated by its microsite.

Lava has further showcased two colours in its promotions: black and white.