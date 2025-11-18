Lava Agni 4’s Key Specs Confirmed Ahead Of Nov. 20 Launch — Check New Design, Colours, Other Features
Promotions indicate an aluminium frame for the Agni 4, which is poised to give the device a premium feel, light weight, and durability.
Lava Agni 4 will be launched in India on Nov. 20. The brand is positioning the Agni 4 as its flagship offering in the premium mid-range segment. Ahead of the launch, the company teased new features of the device that will go up against the likes of mid-rangers from iQOO, Realme, and Redmi.
Lava has confirmed that the smartphone will have a chipset fabricated using TSMC’s 4nm process technology. This chip is rumoured to be MediaTek Dimensity 8350, paired with faster UFS 4.0 storage — a notable step up from the Dimensity 7300X found in the Agni 3.
The brand’s promotions further indicate an aluminium frame for the Agni 4, which is poised to give the device a premium feel, light weight, and durability at the same time. The Agni 4 will come with AI-powered features, as indicated by its microsite.
Lava has further showcased two colours in its promotions: black and white.
Lava Agni 4 Specs And Features (Expected)
Agni 4’s display is expected to be a 6.67-inch or 6.78-inch Amoled panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, making it the most premium screen Lava has ever put on a smartphone. Battery capacity is tipped to exceed 7,000mAh — a massive leap from the 5,000mAh battery in last year’s Agni 3.
Teasers show a distinctive horizontal pill-shaped dual-camera island with the “AGNI” branding placed between the lenses and a dual-LED flash above. The setup is said to feature dual 50MP sensors (compared to the Agni 3’s triple-camera system that included a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto).
Lava Agni 4 Price (Expected)
Leaked information points to a starting price of Rs 23,999 to Rs 24,999 in India for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Variants with higher RAM or storage are likely to be offered at a premium.