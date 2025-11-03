Lava Agni 4’s Dual Rear Cameras Teased, Battery Specs Revealed
The Lava Agni 4 is expected to cost below Rs 25,000 in India.
The Lava Agni 4 is set to debut in India this November, replacing the Lava Agni 3. The brand recently hinted at the optics of the upcoming device: a dual-camera setup arranged in a horizontal pill-like module. Additionally, the phone has reportedly appeared on a certification platform, disclosing key battery specs and suggesting a launch is on the horizon.
Lava Agni 4’s Camera Teased
In a recent X (previously Twitter) post, Lava Mobiles unveiled a sneak peek of the forthcoming Lava Agni 4. The image shows a pill-shaped horizontal dual-camera array, reminiscent of the camera design on the Nothing Phone 2a. The “AGNI” branding is positioned between the dual camera sensors, and a dual-LED flash sits above that.
Although the teaser shows a black colour for the device, it is expected to come in white as well. The picture reads “Soon,” suggesting an imminent launch.
Lava Agni 4’s Battery Specs Revealed
Separately, a forthcoming Lava model — believed to be the Agni 4 — with the code LBP1071A was found on the IECEE certification site. The entry points to a 7,000mAh battery, specified as a lithium polymer type. Should this hold true, it represents a significant 2,000mAh boost compared to the Lava Agni 3’s 5,000mAh cell, which includes 66W rapid charging support.
Lava Agni 4 Specs And Features (Expected)
The Agni 4’s dual rear cameras could be 50MP each. That’s a step away from the Agni 3’s triple-camera setup, which paired a 50MP main shooter with 8MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto.
Under the hood, the Lava Agni 4 is tipped to run on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, teamed with UFS 4.0 storage. A 6.78-inch Full-HD+ panel boasting a 120Hz refresh rate is also expected.
Lava Agni 4 Price (Expected)
The Lava Agni 4 is projected to cost below Rs 25,000 in India. By comparison, the Lava Agni 3 started at Rs 20,999 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.