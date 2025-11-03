Lava Agni 4’s Dual Rear Cameras Teased, Battery Specs Revealed

In a recent X (previously Twitter) post, Lava Mobiles unveiled a sneak peek of the forthcoming Lava Agni 4. The image shows a pill-shaped horizontal dual-camera array, reminiscent of the camera design on the Nothing Phone 2a. The “AGNI” branding is positioned between the dual camera sensors, and a dual-LED flash sits above that.

Although the teaser shows a black colour for the device, it is expected to come in white as well. The picture reads “Soon,” suggesting an imminent launch.