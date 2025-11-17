Lava Agni 4 Price In India, Camera, Battery, Other Specs And Features — What To Expect At Nov. 20 Launch
Lava has announced that the Agni 4 will launch in India on Nov. 20. The announcement came through Lava’s social media accounts, framing the Agni 4 as the company’s major entry into the premium mid-range market.
The Agni 4 is tipped to pack major upgrades over its predecessor, the Agni 3, including a more powerful processor, display upgrades, and a new camera setup. Here’s everything we know so far about Lava Agni 4’s price, specs, and features ahead of its launch.
Lava Agni 4 Price In India
Reports suggest the Lava Agni 4’s price in India could range from Rs 23,999 to Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Higher configurations with more RAM or storage may also be available, likely at higher price tags.
It looks like Lava is aiming at consumers looking for reasonably powerful devices while being price-conscious as well. The pricing puts it in direct competition with mid-rangers from iQOO, Realme, and Redmi.
Lava Agni 4 Specs And Features
The Lava Agni 4 is anticipated to feature a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, potentially combined with UFS 4.0 storage. This should improve its performance and efficiency over the Agni 3, which had the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor under its hood.
The Agni 4 is reported to include a 6.67-inch or 6.78-inch Amoled display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and over 1.5K resolution, which also means it will be Lava’s most advanced smartphone screen to date.
The projected battery size for the Lava Agni 4 is reported to surpass 7,000mAh, a significant upgrade from the 5,000mAh unit in the Lava Agni 3 released last year.
The Agni 4 will have a horizontal pill-shaped dual-camera setup, according to recent teasers by the brand. The “AGNI” logo is placed between the two camera lenses, with a dual-LED flash located above. The device is expected to feature dual 50MP sensors. For context, the Lava Agni 3 offers a triple rear camera array with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto.
Available colours on the Agni 4 may include Black, Silver, Dark Grey, Lunar Mist, and Phantom Black.