Lava Agni 4 Price In India, Camera, Battery, Other Specs And Features — What To Expect At Nov. 20 Launch

The Lava Agni 4 is anticipated to feature a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, potentially combined with UFS 4.0 storage. This should improve its performance and efficiency over the Agni 3, which had the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor under its hood.

The Agni 4 is reported to include a 6.67-inch or 6.78-inch Amoled display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and over 1.5K resolution, which also means it will be Lava’s most advanced smartphone screen to date.

The projected battery size for the Lava Agni 4 is reported to surpass 7,000mAh, a significant upgrade from the 5,000mAh unit in the Lava Agni 3 released last year.

The Agni 4 will have a horizontal pill-shaped dual-camera setup, according to recent teasers by the brand. The “AGNI” logo is placed between the two camera lenses, with a dual-LED flash located above. The device is expected to feature dual 50MP sensors. For context, the Lava Agni 3 offers a triple rear camera array with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto.

Available colours on the Agni 4 may include Black, Silver, Dark Grey, Lunar Mist, and Phantom Black.