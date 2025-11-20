Lava Agni 4 Launched Under Rs 25,000 With 50MP Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, Vayu AI — Price, Specs, Features

Design: The Lava Agni 4 has an aluminium metal frame, super-thin bezels (1.7 mm), and a smooth matte glass back.

Chipset And Performance: Under its hood, the Lava Agni 4 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and reportedly scores over 1.4 million on AnTuTu. It is paired with 8GB RAM, with up to 8GB extra virtual RAM, and 256GB storage.

Display: The device has a 6.67-inch Amoled screen with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,400 nits peak brightness, making viewing easy in sunlight.

Camera: On the photography front, the Lava Agni 4 packs a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultrawide for group or landscape shots, and a 50MP front camera for selfies. Both front and rear cameras can record 4K 60fps videos.

Battery And Charging: A 5,000mAh battery is housed inside the Lava Agni 4, paired with a 66W charger.

AI Features: The Agni 4 comes with Vayu AI — a helpful AI assistant on the home screen. AI capabilities include AI Math Teacher, AI English Teacher, AI Male and Female Companions, AI Horoscope, AI Text Assistant, AI Call Summary, AI Photo Editor, AI Image Generator, and AI Document and Image Analyser.

Safety And Durability: The phone comes with IP64 dust and water resistance and Gorilla Glass protection.

Action Key: There’s a customisable Action Key. Pressing it short, double, or long can quickly open the camera, torch, silent mode, or apps.

Colours: The Lava Agni 4 comes in Phantom Black and Lunar Mist colourways.