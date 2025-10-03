Lava Agni 4 Launch Date, Expected Price In India, Specs, Features — Everything You Need To Know
Lava Agni 4 is set to be launched in India shortly. Lava has released the first official teaser for the forthcoming Agni series smartphone. The teaser showcases the phone in a black colour with a horizontally aligned rear camera arrangement.
The Lava Agni 4 will serve as the successor to the Lava Agni 3, which was introduced in India in October 2024.
Lava Agni 4 Launch Date
The company has announced on its official website that the Lava Agni 4 is scheduled to be launched in November in India. Although the specific launch date is still under wraps, the teaser poster provides a preview of the phone’s rear design.
Lava Agni 4 Camera, Design, And Colours
The teaser image offers a glimpse of the camera module of the upcoming smartphone. The Lava Agni 4 is designed with a horizontally aligned pill-shaped rear camera module. The camera setup seems to consist of two sensors, and there appears to be a speaker grille at the top.
The device is displayed in black colour, although it is anticipated to come in a white option as well.
Lava Agni 4 Specs And Features (Expected)
The Lava Agni 4 is expected to be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, which could be paired with UFS 4.0 storage. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
The expected battery capacity of the Lava Agni 4 is said to exceed 7,000mAh, up from the 5,000mAh cell in the Lava Agni 3 that was launched last year.
In terms of optics, the Lava Agni 4 is likely to consist of two 50MP cameras. Notably, the Lava Agni 3 has a triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto.
Lava Agni 4 Price In India (Expected)
Lava Agni 4’s price in India may be around Rs 25,000, as per earlier reports. The Lava Agni 3 was launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.