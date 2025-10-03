Business NewsTechnologyLava Agni 4 Launch Date, Expected Price In India, Specs, Features — Everything You Need To Know
ADVERTISEMENT

Lava Agni 4 Launch Date, Expected Price In India, Specs, Features — Everything You Need To Know

A teaser image offers a glimpse of the camera module of the upcoming smartphone.

03 Oct 2025, 04:56 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lava Agni 4 is set to be launched in India shortly. A look at its design, camera, expected price in India, specs, and features. (Source: Lava)</p></div>
Lava Agni 4 is set to be launched in India shortly. A look at its design, camera, expected price in India, specs, and features. (Source: Lava)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Lava Agni 4 is set to be launched in India shortly. Lava has released the first official teaser for the forthcoming Agni series smartphone. The teaser showcases the phone in a black colour with a horizontally aligned rear camera arrangement. 

The Lava Agni 4 will serve as the successor to the Lava Agni 3, which was introduced in India in October 2024.

Lava Agni 4 Launch Date

The company has announced on its official website that the Lava Agni 4 is scheduled to be launched in November in India. Although the specific launch date is still under wraps, the teaser poster provides a preview of the phone’s rear design.

Lava Agni 4 Camera, Design, And Colours 

The teaser image offers a glimpse of the camera module of the upcoming smartphone. The Lava Agni 4 is designed with a horizontally aligned pill-shaped rear camera module. The camera setup seems to consist of two sensors, and there appears to be a speaker grille at the top.

The device is displayed in black colour, although it is anticipated to come in a white option as well.

ALSO READ

Vivo V60e Price In India, Camera, Battery, Other Specs, Features — What To Expect On Oct. 7 Launch
Opinion
Vivo V60e Price In India, Camera, Battery, Other Specs, Features — What To Expect On Oct. 7 Launch
Read More

Lava Agni 4 Specs And Features (Expected)

The Lava Agni 4 is expected to be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, which could be paired with UFS 4.0 storage. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. 

The expected battery capacity of the Lava Agni 4 is said to exceed 7,000mAh, up from the 5,000mAh cell in the Lava Agni 3 that was launched last year. 

In terms of optics, the Lava Agni 4 is likely to consist of two 50MP cameras. Notably, the Lava Agni 3 has a triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto.

Lava Agni 4 Price In India (Expected)

Lava Agni 4’s price in India may be around Rs 25,000, as per earlier reports. The Lava Agni 3 was launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

ALSO READ

iQOO 15 To Get Top-Tier Safety Rating, Next-Gen Fingerprint Scanner — Check Specs, Features, Launch Date
Opinion
iQOO 15 To Get Top-Tier Safety Rating, Next-Gen Fingerprint Scanner — Check Specs, Features, Launch Date
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT