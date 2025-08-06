Latest Leak Indicates iPhone 17 Pro Max To Be Available In Papaya Orange Colour

The iPhone 17 series is expected to be launched in September and the internet is full of speculations ahead of the official release of the latest Apple devices. Among the gadgets everyone is watching out for is the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Though it is not yet official, a recent leak showing it in papaya orange colour has stirred significant debate online.

Based on images shared by tipster AppleInsider on X, it is expected that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in five different colours, one of which is an eye-catching orange. This is based on information from well-known leaker Sonny Dickson, who shared photographs of iPhone 17 dummies.