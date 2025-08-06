Latest Leak Indicates iPhone 17 Pro Max To Be Available In Papaya Orange Colour
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be available in five colours.
The iPhone 17 series is expected to be launched in September and the internet is full of speculations ahead of the official release of the latest Apple devices. Among the gadgets everyone is watching out for is the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Though it is not yet official, a recent leak showing it in papaya orange colour has stirred significant debate online.
Based on images shared by tipster AppleInsider on X, it is expected that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in five different colours, one of which is an eye-catching orange. This is based on information from well-known leaker Sonny Dickson, who shared photographs of iPhone 17 dummies.
First look at iPhone 17 color dummies, The new orange really stands out this year â definitely a bold addition. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/M0gB6NSglI— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) July 29, 2025
This striking colour would mark a significant shift from Apple’s usual understated shades. It is expected to be offered alongside deep blue, graphite grey, silver and black colours.
However, opinions differ regarding the true nature of the new shade. While some claim it to be a bold neon orange, others argue it resembles copper or bronze.
Conflicting reports have further fuelled the uncertainty. Macworld cites an internal document referencing the Pantone shade “TCX Papaya”. Should this turn out to be the true colour, it would represent a significant move away from the metallic finishes typically seen in previous Pro models.
Enthusiasm among Apple followers has been noticeable, with prominent leaker Majin Bu sharing a concept image of the orange version of the iPhone 17 Pro and remarking, “This looks incredible.”
Nevertheless, the design failed to win over everyone, with some labelling the colour as “awful” and “the worst colour they’ve ever done.” Apple has kept quiet regarding the rumours. The definitive palette for the iPhone 17 will only be revealed at the official iPhone 17 event in September.
Apple is expected to launch four variants: the regular iPhone 17, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air (sometimes referred to as the “iPhone 17 Slim”), along with the high-end iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air aims to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Edge, promising to be the slimmest and lightest option in the range.