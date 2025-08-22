Kyndryl To Spend $2.25 Billion Over Three Years In India, Set Up AI Innovation Lab In Bengaluru

Kyndryl has announced its growth plans in India with a focus on modernising technology infrastructure for organisations. The company said it is committing $2.25 billion over the next three years, and as part of that, it will focus on the development of talent and establishing an AI lab in the country.

Kyndryl’s planned commitment includes establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, deepening its engagement with the government of India on AI, developing IT talent, and supporting digital training for roughly 200,000 citizens, it said.

“India has established itself as a global technology powerhouse, driven by a thriving startup ecosystem, world-class digital infrastructure and skilled workforce,” said Lingraju Sawkar, president, Kyndryl India. “With this commitment, Kyndryl is focused on further supporting our customers in meeting their diverse transformation needs and scaling their operations for the next era of growth.”