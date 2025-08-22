Kyndryl To Spend $2.25 Billion Over Three Years In India, Set Up AI Innovation Lab In Bengaluru
The company will deepen its engagement with the government of India on AI.
Kyndryl has announced its growth plans in India with a focus on modernising technology infrastructure for organisations. The company said it is committing $2.25 billion over the next three years, and as part of that, it will focus on the development of talent and establishing an AI lab in the country.
Kyndryl’s planned commitment includes establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, deepening its engagement with the government of India on AI, developing IT talent, and supporting digital training for roughly 200,000 citizens, it said.
“India has established itself as a global technology powerhouse, driven by a thriving startup ecosystem, world-class digital infrastructure and skilled workforce,” said Lingraju Sawkar, president, Kyndryl India. “With this commitment, Kyndryl is focused on further supporting our customers in meeting their diverse transformation needs and scaling their operations for the next era of growth.”
Kyndryl AI Innovation Lab
Kyndryl said it is establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru to advance the company’s AI-powered consulting services. The lab will include data scientists, consultants, and professionals and help businesses adopt and implement AI, software and platform engineering solutions.
It will focus on hiring and training professionals with skills in AI and associated technologies, including data, cloud, applications and platform engineering. Kyndryl will also utilise the lab to lead engagements that showcase AI for governance, critical infrastructure and cyber resilience.
Engagement With Government Of India On AI
Kyndryl will advance its collaboration with the government of India to drive AI-led initiatives in governance. The company said it is signing a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on its Ease of Doing Business initiative, demonstrating how its AI platform Kyndryl Bridge and agentic AI capabilities are helping apply AI in India’s regulatory space.
Talent And Skilling
Kyndryl also said it has plans to establish offices in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to unlock talent and strengthen regional innovation ecosystems, as well as partner with graduate schools and research centres to create a new early career programme in India.
Through the company’s social impact initiatives and grants by the Kyndryl Foundation, the company aims to provide resources to help train 200,000 beneficiaries on digital skills as part of the Kyndryl Skilling programme.