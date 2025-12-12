Kyndryl Launches Quantum Safe Assessment Service To Help Enterprises Face Quantum Computing Threats

Kyndryl today unveiled its Quantum Safe Assessment service to help enterprises prepare for the emerging opportunities and security threats posed by quantum computing. The service identifies and analyses cryptographic risk exposure in IT, creating a roadmap to transition to quantum-safe security through post-quantum cryptography to support long-term data protection and regulatory requirements.

Kyndryl’s new service provides an evaluation of an organisation’s digital environment to advise, prepare, design and implement quantum-safe solutions. The assessment identifies crucial systems and third-party interfaces that are most at risk, including payment gateways, customer databases, cloud infrastructure and mainframe systems, and prioritises them based on the sensitivity of data and timeline for quantum threats.

Following an initial assessment, Kyndryl Consult experts can work with organisations to create, implement, and manage a quantum-safe strategy. This approach makes quantum readiness more accessible to organisations at different stages of their quantum journey.

“Quantum computing security readiness is no longer a future concern — it is a strategic imperative,” said Kris Lovejoy, global security & resiliency leader, Kyndryl. “Through our Quantum Safe Assessment service, we help customers identify vulnerabilities and build scalable strategies for quantum-safe security so they can operate confidently in the post-quantum era.”

Key features and capabilities of the service include:

Encryption Discovery: Identifies encryption methods currently protecting services, applications, systems, networks, and data layers by creating a Cryptographic Bill of Materials to understand where and how encryption is applied.

Risk-Based Classification: Evaluates which business services are most critical for protection and most vulnerable to quantum attacks based on data sensitivity and business impact.

Transformation Roadmap: Develops a phased plan to transition to new quantum-resistant encryption standards and full crypto agility.

Zero Trust Integration: Integrates quantum readiness with Kyndryl’s Zero Trust Adoption Framework.