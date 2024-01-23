Kyndryl Launches Generative AI-Enabled Workflow Services To Automate Business Processes

Information technology infrastructure services provider Kyndryl Inc. has launched Workflow Orchestration services, a generative artificial intelligence-enabled digital workplace solution to help organisations automate and improve essential business processes.

Workflow Orchestration will be a one-stop solution for enterprises to modernise the digital workplace experience for employees and customers, Kyndryl said. It is designed to support customers seeking to capitalise on no-code/low-code solutions that help improve business outcomes.

The solution employs workflow capabilities and AI automation to carry out business processes, reducing complexity and cycle time and optimising return on investment through reduced training and development costs, according to Kyndryl. By leveraging platforms such as Microsoft Power Platform and other no-code/low-code technologies, enterprises can scale and digitise their business.

“The biggest impediment to improving the workplace experience for employees are legacy business processes that are complex and constrained due to components that don’t integrate or work well together,” said Ivan Dopplé, senior vice president, global digital workplace services practice at Kyndryl.

“We are helping customers overcome their workflow challenges by bringing automation and generative AI-powered digital workplaces to life with our new Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services,” Dopplé added.

Kyndryl said that its Workflow Orchestration services will include: