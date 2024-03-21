KPMG Using Generative AI To Enhance Capabilities Of Digital Gateway For Tax

KPMG has enhanced capabilities of its Digital Gateway for Tax, incorporating generative artificial intelligence as an independent component for better integration with data and enabling insights and efficiency. Digital Gateway for Tax is a solution that gives access to KPMG’s tax and legal technologies.

The software-as-a-service is designed to enhance tax technology, integrating gen AI for organisations embarking on their tax transformation journey.

According to KPMG, the solution will allow organisations to use the Digital Gateway as their centralised knowledge hub, where users can access company-specific documents through the unified gen AI platform. It utilises a retrieval augmented generation approach in an attempt to generate answers that are current and accurate.

The solution provides an explainability feature that details how the AI generates responses, providing transparency of the actions undertaken by AI in the background, giving the rationale behind the work delivered and integrating citations for increased trust in the process, KPMG said.

“Digital Gateway for Tax is a tried and tested trusted platform, where the AI component is now fully integrated and not an independent standalone function. Whereas many systems use the RAG approach, we have moved beyond this, revealing the thought process and step by step flow of what AI is undertaking in the background, providing users with complete transparency and ultimately trust in the process,” said Brad Brown, global head of tax technology, KPMG International.

According to the company, the platform is equipped with functionalities and features for meeting the needs of modern tax departments, including: