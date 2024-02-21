KPMG India Partners With Scaled Agile To Offer Agile Transformation Services To Enterprises

Professional services firm KPMG India has partnered with business agility solutions provider Scaled Agile to offer end-to-end agile transformation services and help enterprises navigate the complex demands of the digital age.

The partner programme makes KPMG India a SAFe Gold Partner with Scaled Agile.

KPMG India has worked on agile transformation projects leveraging SAFe and Enterprise Value Delivery to help enterprises identify and understand their preparedness for a scaled agile transformation, build a plan for transformation, and obtain the coaching and knowledge needed to guide their transformation journey.

“Today we are witnessing increasing adoption of agile frameworks across industries as enterprises realise that there is a need to re-visit the relationship between IT and business while embracing new practices and technologies to battle disruption in their markets. Agility is the key to business success in today's rapidly evolving landscape,” said Rahul Turki, partner, KPMG India.

By leveraging SAFe, KPMG India aims to help organisations accelerate digital transformation and modernisation, respond quickly to customer needs, and become more competitive in their industry.

“As the global economy becomes increasingly unpredictable, there is an urgency to leverage the SAFe way of working to quickly translate business strategy into execution at all levels of the enterprise. As a partner, KPMG in India is positioned to help their customers take full advantage of all that SAFe has to offer and accelerate their journey to business agility,” said Scaled Agile Chief Executive Officer Chris James.