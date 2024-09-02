KPMG India, ISACA To Drive Adoption Of Capability Maturity Model Integration Framework

Professional services firm KPMG India has partnered with the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, a global association of IT governance and cybersecurity professionals, to strengthen global adoption of the capability maturity model integration, or CMMI, framework and deliver enhanced operational value to enterprises.

KPMG India has been providing CMMI consulting, training, and appraisal services, and has been working with ISACA working groups on CMMI solution enhancements and expansions. The new partnership enables both organisations to expand their reach and impact in the CMMI ecosystem.

“By combining the deep industry expertise, global reach, and CMMI leadership of KPMG in India and ISACA, we can empower organisations worldwide to achieve their operational excellence goals through the effective implementation of CMMI,” said Rahul Turki, partner corporate business excellence, KPMG India.

According to Akhilesh Tuteja, head clients and market, KPMG India, the partnership will offer enterprises advantages such as expedited support and insights from ISACA’s global network; expanded global reach, with access to CMMI services and support in new geographies; tailored CMMI solutions to address clients’ specific needs; and active participation in co-creating value in CMMI-based solutions through KPMG expertise.

“This strategic partnership reflects our global strategy in practice, helping organisations around the world improve their performance, reduce costs, and innovate in a structured and secure manner,” said Chris Dimitriadis, chief global strategy officer at ISACA.

“From large to medium and small organisations across several industries, CMMI has proven its transformative power over the years, and now it is more relevant than ever for addressing time-to-market, quality, and cybersecurity needs in an increasingly competitive business environment,” added Steve Mole, vice president of global sales, ISACA.