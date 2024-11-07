KPMG India Collaborates With SecurityBridge To Strengthen SAP Security

KPMG India has announced an alliance with SecurityBridge, a provider of SAP-native cybersecurity solutions. Through this alliance, KPMG India will integrate the SecurityBridge Command Centre for SAP into its services offering, which would allow enterprises to gain insights and safeguard themselves in the landscape of SAP security.

When it comes to business operations, SAP ecosystems today are extremely critical and there is a crucial need for good security programmes. The alliance will seek to address these requirements, by delivering a service offering which would combine KPMG's cybersecurity consulting expertise and SecurityBridge's technology, thereby enhancing capabilities of organisations in safeguarding their digital environments.

KPMG India will make use of SecurityBridge's SAP security platform to elevate its offerings. It will look to offer services such as real-time threat monitoring and enhancing compliance capabilities.