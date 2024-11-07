KPMG India Collaborates With SecurityBridge To Strengthen SAP Security
KPMG India will make use of SecurityBridge's SAP security platform to elevate its offerings.
KPMG India has announced an alliance with SecurityBridge, a provider of SAP-native cybersecurity solutions. Through this alliance, KPMG India will integrate the SecurityBridge Command Centre for SAP into its services offering, which would allow enterprises to gain insights and safeguard themselves in the landscape of SAP security.
When it comes to business operations, SAP ecosystems today are extremely critical and there is a crucial need for good security programmes. The alliance will seek to address these requirements, by delivering a service offering which would combine KPMG's cybersecurity consulting expertise and SecurityBridge's technology, thereby enhancing capabilities of organisations in safeguarding their digital environments.
KPMG India will make use of SecurityBridge's SAP security platform to elevate its offerings. It will look to offer services such as real-time threat monitoring and enhancing compliance capabilities.
"Security risks in SAP requires permanent and continuous monitoring and management," Sundar Ramaswamy, partner and head, cyber assurance at KPMG India, said. "The integration of SecurityBridge's SAP security platform into KPMG in India's cyber assurance offerings will enable us to deliver greater value to customers, thereby safeguarding customers with key insights into their security posture and making them more resilient while dealing with today's multifaceted cybersecurity scenario."
"This partnership with KPMG in India is an essential part of SecurityBridge's rapid expansion into the APAC region," Onno Coenen, managing director of SecurityBridge APAC, added. "By joining forces with KPMG in India, we aim to strengthen our presence and bring comprehensive SAP security services to SAP customers in India and across Asia-Pacific."