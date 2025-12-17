Kotak Life Appoints Sourabh Chatterjee As Chief Technology And Digital Transformation Officer

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company has appointed Sourabh Chatterjee as its Chief Technology and Digital Transformation Officer. Chatterjee brings with him over 26 years of extensive experience across life, general, and health insurance segments in India, Southeast Asia, and the U.S.

Chatterjee joins Kotak Life from Oona Insurance, where he served as the group chief technology officer and led the organisation’s transformation journey, with focus on innovation and customer focus. He spearheaded the rollout of Oona’s multi-country, multi-tenant “Insurance as a Service” platform, establishing a scalable digital ecosystem across multiple markets.

Chatterjee’s appointment marks a leadership transition following the superannuation of Kirti Patil, who served as chief technology officer for over two decades at Kotak Life.

Mahesh Balasubramanian, managing director, Kotak Life, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sourabh to Kotak Life. His proven ability to leverage technology for business growth and operational efficiency will be pivotal as we strengthen our capabilities. Our focus is on harnessing AI, automation and advanced analytics to deliver superior customer experiences, improve underwriting precision and optimise operations.”

Prior to Oona Insurance, Chatterjee worked with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, ICICI Lombard, and Infosys in leadership roles overseeing technology strategy, application modernisation, innovation programmes, digital sales, and large-scale transformation projects.

“Joining Kotak Life at this pivotal moment is an incredible opportunity. AI and automation are redefining how insurers operate and my focus will be on building scalable platforms that unlock growth, improve risk management and deliver superior customer journeys. Our goal is to use technology not just as an enabler but as a driver of profitability and long-term value creation,” Chatterjee said.