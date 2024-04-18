Kore.ai Releases New Experience Optimisation Platform For AI-Enabled Business Interactions
The new version provides enterprises with advanced AI automation capabilities, enabling them to generate conversational experiences suited to their needs, Kore.ai said.
Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise conversational and generative artificial intelligence technologies, has released its Experience Optimisation Platform Version 11.0. The release provides capabilities that help drive AI-enabled business interactions across use cases such as customer, agent and search experiences.
The new version provides enterprises with advanced AI automation capabilities, enabling them to generate conversational experiences suited to their needs, Kore.ai said.
“We have reimagined what it takes for our platform users to bring new AI-automated solutions to market faster and deliver value with speed, accuracy and cost. XO V11.0 will take the complexities and time out of building and managing AI and focus on putting it to work to drive value at scale,” said Kore.ai founder and CEO Raj Koneru.
According to Kore.ai, the release features capabilities such as:
Unified Experience: Single interface across Kore.ai integrated products, including Automation AI, Contact Centre AI, Search AI and Agent AI using an easy-to-use app switcher.
Multi-LLM Generative AI: Multiple LLM models customised for various use cases and scenarios, including XO GPT, with enhanced security and performance.
XO GPT Models: The set of models enables more human-like conversations through paraphrasing, summarisation and understanding user intents. Models can be fine-tuned for customer experience conversational use cases.
Advanced Retrieval Augmented Generation: Provides content discovery using company assets, enables custom extraction strategies and data management, and creates prompts and business rules specific to use cases.
Outbound Campaigns: Helps automate proactive voice outreach to customers using an agentless dialer for messages, collections and reminders.
Agent Assistance: Provides human agents with real-time coaching through guided instructions and playbooks.