Kore.ai Releases New Experience Optimisation Platform For AI-Enabled Business Interactions

Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise conversational and generative artificial intelligence technologies, has released its Experience Optimisation Platform Version 11.0. The release provides capabilities that help drive AI-enabled business interactions across use cases such as customer, agent and search experiences.

The new version provides enterprises with advanced AI automation capabilities, enabling them to generate conversational experiences suited to their needs, Kore.ai said.

“We have reimagined what it takes for our platform users to bring new AI-automated solutions to market faster and deliver value with speed, accuracy and cost. XO V11.0 will take the complexities and time out of building and managing AI and focus on putting it to work to drive value at scale,” said Kore.ai founder and CEO Raj Koneru.