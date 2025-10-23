Kore.ai Named Leader In Cognitive Search Platforms By Forrester

Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise AI platform and solutions, announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search Platforms, Q4 2025 report. Kore.ai received the highest ranking in the Strategy category and the highest scores in 11 criteria, including Vision.

The Forrester report noted that Kore.ai’s conversational search experiences provide customers a set of tools to understand a user’s intent and shape the experience accordingly, with capabilities to understand user behaviour and fine-tune the retrieval and results. The report also cited the company’s roadmap, a set of development and evaluation tools for traditional search and for developing retrieval-augmented generation and hybrid search pipelines.

The report went on to note Kore.ai’s huge R&D investment relative to its size. Forrester called Kore.ai a great fit for companies that want to build conversation-first search experiences with a deep understanding of the user journey.

According to the Forrester report, cognitive search platforms are set to become the brains of agentic AI, powering contextual and action-oriented enterprise experiences. Enterprise buyers should scrutinise not only the functionality offered by vendors, but also their strategies and roadmaps to understand how they will keep up in the agentic AI domain.

Kore.ai believes its position as a leader reflects its strengths in conversation-first search, data connectors, intent understanding, search methods, governance, and enterprise-ready architecture.

“For Kore.ai, this recognition by Forrester validates our vision to be the agentic operating system for the enterprise,” said Raj Koneru, founder and CEO, Kore.ai. “This position as a leader reaffirms our commitment to helping enterprises unlock real business outcomes with contextual, secure, and scalable intelligence that powers the agentic future of enterprise.”

“We've built a platform where enterprise data integration, scalable deployment, and agentic capabilities are foundational, not afterthoughts," added Prasanna Arikala, chief technology officer and head of products, Kore.ai.

According to Kore.ai, its customers report that using the company’s search platform has increased employee self-service resolution rates and boosted satisfaction with the overall app experience.