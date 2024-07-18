"Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise generative and conversational artificial intelligence platform technology, has launched GALE—Generative AI and LLM Platform for Enterprises. The platform is aimed at enabling businesses to build gen AI applications that enhance productivity and innovation and derive value from the technology. The platform addresses businesses’ need to rapidly develop and deploy advanced AI applications and scale them in an enterprise environment, according to Kore.ai. With a no-code toolset and intuitive visual interface, the platform allows enterprises to experiment with multiple models and prompts, and build and deploy AI agents, making it easier for developers without specialised AI talent.Organisations are rushing to deploy gen AI across business units but are hampered by implementation challenges, according to a recent McKinsey report. Companies struggle to find the right use case or fail to scale the AI solution to derive business value. They also lack tools that enable their existing teams to experiment with foundational models and responsibly manage AI to ensure safety.“The launch of transformer models has taken the world by storm, leaving enterprises wondering where to start and how to leverage advanced AI for delivering business value,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer Raj Koneru of Kore.ai. “GALE addresses the fragmentation and limitations within the current ecosystem. It’s a cohesive platform integrating core AI app-building functionalities with built-in guardrails.”Supported by the Kore.ai platform, GALE simplifies AI application development and reduces development time, enabling rapid prototyping. It integrates into the enterprise ecosystem and supports large-scale AI implementations, the company said..Two In Three People Prefer Companies Didn’t Use AI For Customer Service: Survey.According to Kore.ai, its features include:No-code flow-builder and drag-and-drop interface enables creation of workflows, apps and AI agents quickly, reducing dependency on specialised technical resources.Model hub provides enterprises with centralised access to over 30 AI models (community, open-source or fine-tuned) for different business needs. AI agents automate complex tasks and workflows, helping increase operational efficiency and allowing businesses to focus on strategic initiatives.Prompt studio allows developers to craft the right prompts. The platform is agnostic to large language models, cloud infrastructure and applications. With prebuilt templates and integrations, it supports enterprise-wide automation through gen AI use cases.Kore.ai said that companies across banking, healthcare, insurance and retail are currently leveraging the GALE beta version for use cases such as: improving research using AI agents for mining online content on market intelligence; insights and trend analysis by automatically summarising content from emails, call transcripts, social media and ticketing systems; creating content for serving creative, technical and business needs; and automating workflows related to claims processing, customer order processing, inventory management, invoice generation, and receivables/payable..Businesses Want AI, But Don’t Know How To Assess Its Impact"