Kore.ai Launches Advanced AI Solution For Streamlining Recruitment

Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise generative and conversational AI platform and solutions, has launched RecruitAssist, an AI recruitment solution designed to improve the hiring process.

Recruiters today face numerous challenges, including the difficulty of identifying qualified candidates amid AI-enhanced resumes flooding the market. Interview bottlenecks, such as scheduling chaos and slow feedback, often lead to decision paralysis and delays. High-volume hiring overwhelms recruitment teams, driving up costs and inefficiencies.

RecruitAssist tackles these hiring issues using advanced AI tools. It mitigates resume padding by creating candidate profiles, cross-referencing information from public records, and validating the authenticity of claims made in the CVs, Kore.ai said.

As a co-pilot, the solution can help in evaluations during the interview process, monitoring candidates’ responses and suggesting follow-up questions in real time for a more thorough evaluation of skills and experiences.

"RecruitAssist brings a fundamental evolution in the recruitment process, allowing enterprises to attract and hire top candidates efficiently," said Kore.ai Chief Executive Officer and Founder Raj Koneru. "With this solution, we’re empowering the recruitment teams with AI-powered advanced capabilities and insights that ensure the best candidates are found, interviewed and hired faster than before."

RecruitAssist’s features save time and help improve candidate experience, addressing concerns around negative hiring incidents, which reportedly cause 52% of job seekers to decline offers, according to BCG.