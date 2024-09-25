NDTV ProfitTechnologyKore.ai Launches Advanced AI Solution For Streamlining Recruitment
Kore.ai Launches Advanced AI Solution For Streamlining Recruitment

RecruitAssist tackles hiring issues using advanced AI tools.

25 Sep 2024, 03:29 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Kore.ai has launched RecruitAssist, an AI recruitment solution. (Source: rawpixel.com/Freepik)

Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise generative and conversational AI platform and solutions, has launched RecruitAssist, an AI recruitment solution designed to improve the hiring process.

Recruiters today face numerous challenges, including the difficulty of identifying qualified candidates amid AI-enhanced resumes flooding the market. Interview bottlenecks, such as scheduling chaos and slow feedback, often lead to decision paralysis and delays. High-volume hiring overwhelms recruitment teams, driving up costs and inefficiencies.

RecruitAssist tackles these hiring issues using advanced AI tools. It mitigates resume padding by creating candidate profiles, cross-referencing information from public records, and validating the authenticity of claims made in the CVs, Kore.ai said.

As a co-pilot, the solution can help in evaluations during the interview process, monitoring candidates’ responses and suggesting follow-up questions in real time for a more thorough evaluation of skills and experiences.

"RecruitAssist brings a fundamental evolution in the recruitment process, allowing enterprises to attract and hire top candidates efficiently," said Kore.ai Chief Executive Officer and Founder Raj Koneru. "With this solution, we’re empowering the recruitment teams with AI-powered advanced capabilities and insights that ensure the best candidates are found, interviewed and hired faster than before."

RecruitAssist’s features save time and help improve candidate experience, addressing concerns around negative hiring incidents, which reportedly cause 52% of job seekers to decline offers, according to BCG.

It also provides job seekers with personalised job recommendations, improved application process and consistent communication. For recruiters, it offers real-time analytics, candidate recommendations, anomaly detection and simplified reporting, and more. It can also surface candidates from both internal and external sources, highlighting underrepresented groups, and helping align with an organisation’s diversity, equity and inclusion objectives, Kore.ai said.

The solution refines job descriptions with AI-powered editing that aligns with ideal candidate profiles and works with existing application tracking systems. Its conversational interface uses natural language to search, take action on candidate data, and manage recruitment processes.

Recruiters can also conduct voice AI-powered interviews to screen candidates and access recruitment data and performance metrics through intuitive widgets.

