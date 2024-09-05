Knowledge Workers Show 49% Improvement With Gen AI In Tasks Outside Their Skillset: Study

Generative artificial intelligence is creating knowledge workers, who can code faster and summarize documents instantly. But can the tool also enable people to meet the shifting demands of their roles?

A study conducted by the Boston Consultancy Group’s Henderson Institute examined what happens when, instead of using gen AI to improve performance within their current skillset, people use the technology to complete tasks beyond their existing capabilities.

In the experiment, BCG consultants completed two of three short tasks that mimic the daily activities of a data scientist—writing Python code to merge and clean datasets, building a predictive model, and validating ChatGPT-generated statistical analyses. Their results were compared with those of BCG data scientists who worked without the assistance of gen AI.