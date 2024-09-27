Karnataka Offers Incentives To GCCs, Aims To Attract 500 New Centres By 2029

The Karnataka government's draft Global Capability Centre policy, which was unveiled on Friday, is offering multiple incentives for companies to set up centres in the state as it aims to attract 500 new GCCs by 2029.

Karnataka is the first Indian state to come up with a GCC policy. The state government is aiming to support the creation of 3.5 lakh new jobs in Karnataka and generate economic output of $50 billion through the GCCs being established by 2029, according to the document.

The government will fund the development of industry-orientated future skills courses and master faculty training in state government universities and affiliated colleges. Each institution can receive up to Rs 10,000 per student for training and Rs 20,000 for each master faculty trained, with a maximum limit of Rs 1 crore per institution.

To qualify, institutions must train at least 100 students and 10 master faculty. Courses must be industry-approved, and institutions can collaborate with the GCCs for development, it said.

The government will also support applied research for industrial applications by funding 50% of the approved budget, up to Rs 75 lakh per project. Participating GCCs must contribute at least 25% of the project cost, with the remainder funded by the academic institution, the draft policy stated.

For projects involving two institutions, funding can go up to Rs 1 crore, with both required to fund at least 25% of the total cost. Each entity can avail this funding once during the policy period, with a limit of five projects funded annually.

In terms of supporting skilling initiatives for new recruits within their first year, the government is offering a reimbursement of 20% of the total expenses, up to Rs 36,000 per graduate and Rs 18,000 per diploma holder, for up to 100 employees or 15% of the total workforce, whichever is less.

Each government-certified company can claim this incentive once per policy period and annually. The skilling initiatives can include technical training for non-technical roles and soft skill enhancement for both technical and non-technical employees.