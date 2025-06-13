June 2025 Smartphone Launches: Nothing Phone 3, Oppo K13x And More To Watch Out For
Many exciting smartphone releases are expected across the flagship and mid-range segments in June and July.
The smartphone industry is gearing up for a series of new launches as we move through mid-June 2025. A fresh wave of launches from brands like Nothing, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung and Poco is generating buzz, with new models set to hit the market over the next few weeks.
Whether you are looking for a premium flagship or a dependable mid-range device, there's plenty to look forward to. Here's an overview of the top smartphones expected soon:
Nothing Phone 3
Smartphone startup Nothing is set to release its next-generation smartphone — the Nothing Phone 3 — on July 1. Departing from the quirky glyph-lighting signature seen in previous models, early glimpses suggest a sleeker, more refined rear design. Marketed as Nothing’s first true flagship, the device is rumoured to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset along with significant camera improvements. With its global launch around the corner, expectations are high for this British-made premium device.
Oppo K13x
Targeting the budget-conscious segment, Oppo is gearing to introduce the K13x, expected to launch in India by late June. While an official date remains unconfirmed, the company has already started teasing the model. It is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a strong 6000mAh battery. Buyers will have a choice between two colours — Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach.
Vivo Y400 Pro
Another mid-range contender is the Vivo Y400 Pro. Though Vivo has not yet announced an exact release date, leaks and reports suggest that it will arrive in June. The phone is likely to house a Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with a 5500mAh battery. Leaked images reveal a textured back panel and a dual-camera layout, hinting at both performance and style in one package.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7
Samsung's foldable line-up is poised for its annual refresh this July, with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Fold 7 is speculated to have a thinner, more lightweight form factor, improving on its predecessor’s bulk. While detailed specifications remain under wraps, Samsung has hinted at improved camera features and a more polished design language.
Poco F7
Poco F7, set to be launched later this month, is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro from China. Under the hood, the device will reportedly run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, making it a strong contender in the mid-tier smartphone battle.
With a diverse line-up spanning all price segments and use cases, June and July are set to be exciting months for smartphone lovers. Whether you're eyeing the cutting edge or a reliable daily driver, there’s likely to be a device launching soon that fits the bill.