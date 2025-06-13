June 2025 Smartphone Launches: Nothing Phone 3, Oppo K13x And More To Watch Out For

The smartphone industry is gearing up for a series of new launches as we move through mid-June 2025. A fresh wave of launches from brands like Nothing, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung and Poco is generating buzz, with new models set to hit the market over the next few weeks.

Whether you are looking for a premium flagship or a dependable mid-range device, there's plenty to look forward to. Here's an overview of the top smartphones expected soon: