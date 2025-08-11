Jon Prosser Drops New Video On iPhone 17 Pro Renders Despite Apple Lawsuit Over iOS 26 Leaks

According to the leaks, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro will feature a back camera setup that goes all the way horizontally across the model. According to Prosser, Apple may have extended this design not just for aesthetic reasons, but to provide more space to the periscope lens on the inside. The video also mentioned that Apple will likely launch a 48 MP upgraded telephoto sensor lens this time.

According to Prosser, the version of iPhone 17 Pro being showcased in their video is “near final”. The YouTuber also claimed that he has seen a new glass-sandwich style exterior design of the iPhone 17 Pro model, which is different from the earlier unibody aluminium design. However, the digital creator noted that he won’t be able to show the design in the video, apparently due to the pending lawsuit.

He also claimed that iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be around 8.725 mm thick, which surpasses iPhone 16 Pro’s dimensions.

As already rumoured, the colour options in the upcoming models will likely be black, grey, silver, dark blue and orange. Prosser noted that while a rumour about a bronze colour iPhone has been doing the rounds for years, it may be a reality this time. Moreover, the outer rings of the rear camera setup could likely come in either dark blue or bronze colour.

He also mentioned that it's widely expected that the Apple logo will be repositioned this time, sitting slightly lower than where it’s usually placed. According to Prosser, the iPhone 17 Pro could also come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Apple is expected to unveil the entire iPhone 17 lineup on either Sept. 9 or 10. The latest series will include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.