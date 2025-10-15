JioHotstar Down? Users Complain Of Missing Search Bar And Network Errors

Streaming platform JioHotstar was facing outages according to complaints by users on the internet. Many users have shared their grievances via posts on X.

"JioHotstar isn't working!! A lot of movies and shows are missing. There's no search option or watched history", one user wrote in a post on X.

While others noted the absence of a search bar, "Looks like JIOHOTSTAR ANDROID APP IS DOWN not loading at all. If it's an update who the hell removes a search icon", said a user on X.

Users faced difficulty in watching popular shows like Bigg Boss, "JioHotstar is currently not working! Many users are unable to watch Bigg Boss 19 24Hrs Live Channel, episodes, or any other content on the app right now", a user stated.

Earlier in the day, Jio network also saw a spike in user complaints on digital outage detecting platform, DownDetector.

Downdetector also received reports of the ChatGPT outage last week. According to the site, there was a major disruption to the AI chatbot on October 6, when users began reporting outages at approximately 1:04 p.m. IST.

According to Downdetector’s live outage and reported problems map for OpenAI, in India, nearly 82% of issues were from ChatGPT users, while 12% were from the web browser, and 6% were via the mobile app. In about an hour, the outage graph displayed a sharp increase from almost zero events to over 770 reported events.