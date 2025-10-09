JioBharat Phones With Safety-First Features Launched At Indian Mobile Congress

Jio, during the Indian Mobile Congress 2025, introduced the all-new JioBharat phones that come equipped with various safety net features. These safety-first features, which include phone monitoring capabilities, usage management, and service health, are targeted towards families, children, and the elderly.

The JioBharat phones were presented by Reliance at IMC 2025 with the intention of enhancing the security and peace of mind for users. Their safety shield helps avoid unwanted calls and callers through white-listing, and the phones also come with the capability to monitor the status of battery and network availability remotely. Jio claims they have up to seven days of battery backup.

Explaining the utility of the safety shield, Reliance Jio President Sunil Dutt said, “It’s meant for them so that you’re able to monitor where they are, where their phones are ... you are not getting distracted by unwanted calls or unwanted messages because you white list those particular numbers. You can buzz the phone in case you are not able to locate it.”

“At Jio, we believe technology should serve a deeper purpose to connect, protect, and empower every Indian. The JioBharat Safety-First solution is built with that very intent. It’s more than just a phone feature — it’s a life-enabling innovation that offers families peace of mind, trust, and care in an easy and affordable way. With this, Jio continues to redefine how technology can make everyday life safer and simpler for millions,” Dutt added.

These JioBharat phones are priced starting at Rs 799 and will be available through Jio Stores, JioMart, Amazon, and Swiggy Instamart.