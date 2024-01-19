Japan Moon Mission Landing: Date, Time, Live Streaming And Other Details

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has announced that its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) will attempt a soft-landing on the lunar surface on Friday.

A successful soft landing for the "Moon Sniper" would put Japan in an exclusive company, with just the US, USSR, China and India managing the feat already.

Landing descent preparations had begun based on operational results since insertion into lunar orbit and future plans, JAXA said earlier this week.

"It was therefore decided to move to the landing descent preparation phase on January 10, 2024, and the apolune (the furthest point from the Moon) descent manoeuvre was successfully executed and completed on January 14, 2024, at 17:32 JST, the space agency said.

The SLIM spacecraft is further confirmed to be inserted into a circular orbit at the planned altitude of approximately 600km. From now, the perilune (the closest lunar point) descent manoeuvre will be performed, and the perilune point will be lowered to an altitude of 15km on January 19, 2024.