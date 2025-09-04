James Dyson Unveils Dyson's Latest Products In Berlin
Dyson unveiled new products globally today. Launch timings in India will be announced closer to availability.
This evening, James Dyson pulled up at the Dyson Demo Store in Berlin behind the wheel of a vintage Mini – a car he has admired since its launch in 1959.
Taking to the stage, bearing Dyson’s new PencilVac™, James Dyson, founder of Dyson, said: “Over the years we have re-imagined the format of products through design, technology and state-of-the-art research. Developing new technology motors, heaters, separation systems and aerodynamics has enabled us to radically change the format yet make high-performing products. We invented the cyclonic no-loss-of-suction vacuum, the high-speed motor, cord-free stick format, robotic vision navigation, the bladeless fan, Airblade hand drier and the ultra high-speed digital Supersonic hair dryer. Today, we are introducing new formats together with re-engineered Dyson products.”
James Dyson revealed 11 products, some are already available and some will be launching soon. The lineup includes:
The world's slimmest vacuum cleaner, the Dyson PencilVac™
The 38mm diameter Dyson PencilVac™ effortlessly glides and floats across floors and cleans in all directions, including sideways and under low furniture. It is driven by the new, powerful and compact Hyperdymium™ 140k motor, which is about the same diameter as a 2 Euro coin.
It reinvents cleaning with fade-free suction, dual laser-like green light and app connectivity, all in an ultra-thin design. A new linear dust separation system separates dust and debris from the airflow and compresses it so that the bin can hold five times more dust and debris than its 0.08L capacity. The hygienic syringe bin ejection system allows you to empty dirt into the bin whilst wiping the shroud clean in the same motion.
The four fluffy brush bar cones, which self-remove hair or threads, in the cleaner head are powered by two dual drive motors in the middle of the conical brush bars.
James Dyson said, “We are very keen on making things smaller and smaller, lighter and lighter, while dramatically improving performance. I have long wanted to make a vacuum of only 38mm diameter, which is the optimal diameter to hold and the same as our latest hair dryer, the Supersonic r and our other hair tools."
"First, we needed to develop our most powerful and smallest motor. The faster the motor, the smaller, lighter, and more efficient it can be and the fewer materials it uses. Our new Hyperdymium™ motor is only 28mm in diameter and spins at 140,000RPM.
"We also invented a new dust separation and compaction system and a four-conical brush-bar cleaner head to self-remove hair. The four counter-rotating brush bars are powered by two dual drive motors in the middle of the conical brush bars, so they can clean to the very edge on both sides. It floats across the floor, giving excellent cleaning in any direction – even sideways!”
Upgraded Dyson V8 Cyclone Cordless Vacuum
The Dyson V8 Cyclone vacuum is the next generation of the Dyson V8™ vacuum, which created an entirely new light and transformative format of vacuum cleaner when it launched in 2016.
With 30% more suction power (150 air watts), the Dyson V8 Cyclone vacuum tackles stubborn dirt and debris. It has 50% longer run time, providing up to 60 minutes of powerful, fade-free cleaning, and a hot-swappable battery for uninterrupted whole-home coverage.
A new triggerless power button and three cleaning modes – Eco, Medium, and Boost – bring high power, long runtime and no loss of suction, plus a self-emptying dock will be available from 2026. Existing V8™ vacuum owners can use their current attachments, and new owners have access to a wide range of compatible tools, making the Dyson V8 Cyclone vacuum a powerful solution for whole-home cleaning.
James Dyson said, “Our miniaturised high-speed digital electric motor enabled us to radically reimagine the format of vacuum cleaners. We put the motor and battery in your hand, rather than on the floor, which made it possible to clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between. Our light and highly manoeuvrable format changed how people vacuum and was, as usual, copied by most of our competitors. So, we have now developed the next generation of this popular format to include our latest technologies, including a self-emptying dock. This is the Dyson V8 Cyclone.”
The Dyson V16 Piston Animal
Built for the highest cleaning performance across the whole home, the Dyson V16 Piston Animal deep cleans across different floor types, picking up even the longest hair, without tangling. Driven by Dyson’s next-generation Hyperdymium™ 900W ultra high-speed motor, it delivers 315 air watts of fade-free suction to tackle stubborn dust and debris.
The advanced All Floor Cones™ Sense cleaner head intelligently adjusts suction and brush bar speed for every floor type, while the patented anti-tangle conical brush bars eject even the longest hair straight into the bin as you clean.
The CleanCompaktor™ bin can hold up to 30 days’ worth of compressed dust, with a hygienic self-wiping compression lever to eject the dirt for cleaner emptying. Like the Dyson V8 Cyclone, in 2026 it will have a self-emptying dock.
An upgraded Submarine™ 2.0 wet roller head includes a motorised, high-density microfibre roller and precision hydration control to pick up debris and wash away spills and stains without spreading dirt, making the Dyson V16 Piston Animal a whole-home cleaning and floor washing solution. A Remote Release design means you can switch between the dry and wet cleaner heads without bending down.
James Dyson said, “The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is powered by our most power-dense Hyperdymium™ motor. It is the first to have Dynamic Cyclones where five additional cyclones cut-in, on boost mode, for extra suction power. The improved cleaner head intelligently senses changes in floor type, automatically adjusting suction and brush bar speed. Two conical brush bars remove even the longest hair to be sucked directly into the bin, which holds 30 days of dust thanks to our CleanCompaktor™ mechanism. Plus, it is a wet and dry vacuum thanks to our upgraded Submarine head. This picks up debris and washes floors without spreading dirt, as well as cleaning up spills on hard floors.”
The Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene
The new Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene is a lightweight wet and dry cleaner, uniquely without the problems associated with unhygienic filters, bringing a new level of hygiene to hard floor cleaning.
Unlike traditional wet cleaners, which rely on filters which clog and can trap bacteria and create unpleasant odours, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene wet and dry cleaner keeps all dirt and dirty water enclosed within the cleaner head. The Dyson system prevents the build-up of dirt and bacteria in pipes, the clogging of filters and loss of suction. It also ensures only clean water touches your floors.
Its denser, ultra-absorbent microfibre roller, with 84,000 microfibres per cm² and embedded with nylon bristles, picks up more with every pass, while the lightweight – only 3.7kg – low-profile body easily glides under furniture and along edges. With no unhygienic filter to worry about and a self-cleaning cycle, it delivers the lightest hard floor cleaning solution that combines deep hygiene, streak-free results and effortless maintenance.
James Dyson said, “The most striking thing about a floor cleaned with this machine is that there is no dirt smearing, and a lovely sheen, which is because the roller is constantly refreshed on every rotation with clean water. Other wet cleaners rely on unhygienic filters which trap bacteria, get clogged with reduced suction, can emit foul odours, and are horrible to wash clean. Our new Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene wet and dry cleaner has no filter and keeps all dirty water and debris isolated in the cleaner head, not circulating through the machine to stick in pipes and ducting or block dirty filters. The ultra-absorbent roller is 30% more densely packed with microfibres than before and it has embedded nylon bristles to aid stain removal – the result is hygienic, fast-drying and streak-free cleaning every time.”
The Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai robot
The Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai robot vacuum is the next generation of Dyson robotic vacuum cleaner technology, engineered for both wet and dry floor cleaning.
It is equipped with AI stain detection and adaptive cleaning behaviour to identify, react, check and clean whilst avoiding obstacles with precision. Harnessing an AI-powered camera, green LED illumination, and smart navigation, it recognises nearly 200 types of objects, such as cables and socks, to clean around them intelligently. Its advanced stain detection system uses before-and-after image processing to verify stain removal, repeatedly going over a stubborn stain until it knows it has completely removed it. With a 12-point hydration system in its self-cleaning wet roller and a cyclonic, bagless dock for emptying, the Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai robot vacuum maintains hygienic cleaning and powerful suction. The MyDyson™ app also enables users to monitor cleaning maps and request targeted cleans.
James Dyson said, “Dyson engineers have been developing robotic cleaners since the 1990s. We revealed the first DC06 in 2001 and have continued to develop vision technology since then. Now we have engineered a robot that intelligently detects, identifies, and cleans stains, spills and debris, identifying stubborn stains and going over and over them until they are gone, using advanced AI. It is a determined, intelligent, and adaptable machine! The wet roller even cleans itself with fresh water as it rotates, ensuring your floors remain spotless. It vacuums carpets, washes hard floors and cleans itself hygienically – with the Dyson Spot+Scrub™ Ai robot vacuum, dirt now has nowhere to hide.”
The Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact
A brand-new, never-before-seen format, expanding Dyson’s purification range. The Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact is a new, very high flow yet very quiet, small-format purifier, engineered to deliver whole-room purification.
Featuring Dyson’s new HushJet™ Nozzle, this launch is the next evolution in Dyson’s iconic Air Multiplier™ technology, introducing a completely new way to silence the way the air exits through the exit nozzle. Some compact purifiers on the market can be as loud as 60 dB, whereas ours remains low at 44 dB at full flow – just 24 dB in sleep mode – and is almost twice as powerful.
It’s a third of the size but can deliver 80% of the purification capacity of the Dyson Big+Quiet purifier – perfect for concentration spaces and bedrooms.
James Dyson said, “We have developed a way to smooth high-speed airflow to minimise turbulence and reduce aerodynamic noise, allowing the Dyson HushJet to deliver very high-volume airflow while generating minimal noise. At only 24 dB in Sleep mode, it’s incredibly quiet. We have transformed the compact purifier, creating our most efficient small-format machine yet, which captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.”
The first bladeless fan, intelligently reinvented.
The Dyson Cool™ CF1 fan
Dyson has brought back the world’s first bladeless fan with new technology additions. The Dyson Cool™ CF1 fan is an upgrade to Dyson’s bladeless fan invention. Energy-efficient and controlled via the MyDyson™ App, and features a new Sleep mode, an LCD screen, intuitive on-product controls, a brushless DC motor for efficient personal cooling, along with enhanced oscillation settings for greater precision and personalised comfort.
Upgrading the bladeless fan heater. The Dyson Hot+Cool™ HF1 Remote Link Pre-Heat fan heater
The new Dyson Hot+Cool™ HF1 Remote Link Pre-Heat fan heater is Dyson’s fastest, quietest, and most powerful 2-in-1 fan heater, heating rooms faster and operating 25% quieter than before. Featuring an inbuilt temperature sensor for energy efficiency and comfort, as well as a new Sleep mode, it maintains your preferred temperature day and night. As Dyson’s first connected fan heater, it can be controlled remotely via the MyDyson™ app.
The Dyson Supersonic r™
The Dyson Supersonic r™ hair dryer is lighter, smaller, and more powerful than its predecessors. It features a laminar flow heater, intelligent attachments with RFID sensors that adapt airflow and temperature, and Dyson’s cutting-edge Hyperdymium™ motor. The small and lightweight foil heater keeps laminar airflow for smooth airflow over your hair, minimising turbulence to your hair. The heater, unlike any other, cools instantly, enabling instant cool shots which set and hold styles for longer, just one of the reasons professionals so admire Supersonic r. Its compact, ergonomic design delivers fast drying, smoother, shinier hair with no heat damage, making it the ultimate tool for those seeking precise, high-performance styling at home. The entire Supersonic r is only 38mm in diameter.
The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x™
Unlock next-level styling with the new Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x™ multi-styler and dryer, powered by Dyson’s newly developed, fastest and most powerful hair care motor, the Hyperdymium™ 2 motor. The supercharged motor delivers twice the air pressure to wrap hair more easily, dries hair as fast as a full-performance hair dryer, and creates sleek, straight looks. The Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x™ multi-styler and hair dryer offers 6-in-1 versatility to reveal a world of styling possibilities: dry, curl, wave, straighten, smooth and volumise, with no heat damage.
The Dyson Omega™ Nourishing Range
James Dyson said, "We’ve brought together two completely different worlds – farming and beauty – to develop a product that unlocks healthy hair with natural ingredients. Dyson Omega™ is the first Dyson product to feature an ingredient grown on Dyson farms. Engineered for all hair types, it solves the problem of dry, tangled, frizzy hair using natural ingredients which we grow ourselves. Looking ahead, we continue to pioneer new ways to improve hair health through the application of innovation, technology and ingredient science.”
The launch of the Dyson Omega™ nourishing haircare range combines 13 years of sustainable agricultural expertise from Dyson farming with Dyson’s 12 years of hair science research and beauty products. Powered by a unique blend of seven omega-rich oils, including sunflower oil harvested from Dyson’s own farms in Lincolnshire, UK, the range comprises a hydrating hair oil which boosts and restores hair, and a leave-in conditioning spray which nourishes and detangles. These deliver instant and long-lasting nourishment for all hair types. Dyson Omega™ adds to the company’s first formulations range, Dyson Chitosan™, which launched in 2024 and focuses on providing hold for styles.
There’s still no word on whether all these products will be available in India, and if so, what their prices will be in the country.