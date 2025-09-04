James Dyson Unveils Dyson's Latest Products In Berlin

This evening, James Dyson pulled up at the Dyson Demo Store in Berlin behind the wheel of a vintage Mini – a car he has admired since its launch in 1959.

Taking to the stage, bearing Dyson’s new PencilVac™, James Dyson, founder of Dyson, said: “Over the years we have re-imagined the format of products through design, technology and state-of-the-art research. Developing new technology motors, heaters, separation systems and aerodynamics has enabled us to radically change the format yet make high-performing products. We invented the cyclonic no-loss-of-suction vacuum, the high-speed motor, cord-free stick format, robotic vision navigation, the bladeless fan, Airblade hand drier and the ultra high-speed digital Supersonic hair dryer. Today, we are introducing new formats together with re-engineered Dyson products.”

James Dyson revealed 11 products, some are already available and some will be launching soon. The lineup includes:

The world's slimmest vacuum cleaner, the Dyson PencilVac™

The 38mm diameter Dyson PencilVac™ effortlessly glides and floats across floors and cleans in all directions, including sideways and under low furniture. It is driven by the new, powerful and compact Hyperdymium™ 140k motor, which is about the same diameter as a 2 Euro coin.

It reinvents cleaning with fade-free suction, dual laser-like green light and app connectivity, all in an ultra-thin design. A new linear dust separation system separates dust and debris from the airflow and compresses it so that the bin can hold five times more dust and debris than its 0.08L capacity. The hygienic syringe bin ejection system allows you to empty dirt into the bin whilst wiping the shroud clean in the same motion.

The four fluffy brush bar cones, which self-remove hair or threads, in the cleaner head are powered by two dual drive motors in the middle of the conical brush bars.

James Dyson said, “We are very keen on making things smaller and smaller, lighter and lighter, while dramatically improving performance. I have long wanted to make a vacuum of only 38mm diameter, which is the optimal diameter to hold and the same as our latest hair dryer, the Supersonic r and our other hair tools."

"First, we needed to develop our most powerful and smallest motor. The faster the motor, the smaller, lighter, and more efficient it can be and the fewer materials it uses. Our new Hyperdymium™ motor is only 28mm in diameter and spins at 140,000RPM.

"We also invented a new dust separation and compaction system and a four-conical brush-bar cleaner head to self-remove hair. The four counter-rotating brush bars are powered by two dual drive motors in the middle of the conical brush bars, so they can clean to the very edge on both sides. It floats across the floor, giving excellent cleaning in any direction – even sideways!”