James Bond To Jack Sparrow: Turn Into Movie Characters Using 5 Google Nano Banana Pro Photo Editing Prompts
If you’re in love with James Bond’s legendary “Gun Barrel” pose, you can recreate that with Nano Banana Pro easily.
Google’s Nano Banana Pro (Gemini 3 Pro Image) has made image editing easier than ever. With enhanced world knowledge, the image creation tool can accurately transform an input image into something highly creative — straight from iconic movies.
Remember Tom Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt hanging from a cliff in “Mission: Impossible 2”? Well, you could be him, courtesy Nano Banana Pro. Or if you’re in love with James Bond’s legendary “Gun Barrel” pose, you can recreate that as well.
Here are five Nano Banana Pro photo editing prompts that will turn you into famous movie characters in iconic scenes.
Prompt 1: Agent Ethan Hunt From ‘Mission: Impossible 2’
Original pic. (Source: Unsplash)
Recreate the iconic “Mission: Impossible 2” movie look where Tom Cruise hangs from the cliff with both hands spread wide while doing mountain climbing. Instead of Tom Cruise, use the person in the uploaded image. Change the attire into a black sleeveless vest. The image should look very natural and authentic, and the overall tone and lighting should be movie-like and dramatic.
Created using Nano Banana Pro.
Prompt 2: James Bond’s Iconic Gun Barrel Pose
Original pic. (Source: Unsplash)
Using the man in this picture, create James Bond’s iconic movie pose where he is holding a gun and looking into the spiral grooves of a gun barrel. He’s wearing a black suit, white shirt, with a bowtie.
Created using Nano Banana Pro.
Prompt 3: Eccentric Jack Sparrow From ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’
Original pic. (Source: Unsplash)
Turn the man in this picture into a very realistic looking Captain Jack Sparrow (played by Johnny Depp), complete with his unique pirate look, hat, and dreadlocks. He is on the ship’s wheel, and the backdrop is of the ship at sea. The overall portrait must be cinematic, with theatrical lighting.
Created using Nano Banana Pro.
Prompt 4: MCU’s Iron Man
Original pic. (Source: Unsplash)
Use the face of the person from this picture to create a perfectly accurate Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with his body suit and glowing hand. He is not wearing the helmet, and his face is showing as in the input image.
Created using Nano Banana Pro.
Prompt 5: Indiana Jones
Original pic. (Source: Unsplash)
Recreate the iconic Western movie look of Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Keep the face of the input image, while giving the Indiana Jones pose, complete with cowboy-style attire and hat, along with a very cinematic Western backdrop.
Created using Nano Banana Pro.