ITC Infotech To Acquire Blazeclan Technologies To Augment Multi-Cloud Capabilities

Technology services provider ITC Infotech has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of Blazeclan Technologies Pvt., a cloud consulting company. The acquisition aims to strengthen ITC Infotech’s multi-cloud capabilities and help enterprises steer their digital transformation journey.

Based in Pune, Blazeclan provides cloud services on AWS, Azure and GCP, with expertise in cloud migration, digital services, digital cloud consulting and data analytics and insights. By leveraging its platforms, frameworks and accelerators, Blazeclan helps drive cloud adoption for enterprises.

ITC Infotech said that the acquisition will augment its capabilities to service its customers in a multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environment. The company will leverage the platforms and accelerators built by Blazeclan and the certified architect pool to strengthen its cloud offerings.

“In an evolving ecosystem, enterprises today need to leverage their cloud investments to stay ahead of the curve and deliver higher value to their customers. With the proposed acquisition of Blazeclan, we believe that we will be strongly positioned to step up our clients’ digital transformation journey,” said Sudip Singh, managing director and CEO of ITC Infotech.

With this agreement, ITC Infotech intends to deepen its global presence through Cloud Competency Centres in India, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.

“Our shared commitment to people-centric values, customer obsession and global excellence align seamlessly. With ITC Infotech’s rich technical expertise, we are poised to elevate our capabilities and better serve our customers,” said Varoon Rajani, founder and CEO of Blazeclan.