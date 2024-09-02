NDTV ProfitTechnologyIs Your Smartphone Original Or Fake? Here's How You Can Find Out
Is Your Smartphone Original Or Fake? Here's How You Can Find Out

Phone buyers can check if they are purchasing an original product or a duplicate with the help of 'Sanchar Saathi.'

02 Sep 2024, 04:14 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Representative/Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Representative/Unsplash)

The Department of Telecommunications on Monday warned smartphone users about duplicates, previously used, or blacklisted phones.

The department uploaded a video on social media platform X, informing users about counterfeits, and issuing guidelines that would help users check the authenticity of the gadget.

"Original phone ya Duplicate? To Verify: Use the 'Know Your Mobile/IMEI DVerification' facility at http://sancharsaathi.gov.in before you buy a mobile phone. Ensure the phone’s IMEI is free of blacklists, duplicates, or previous use,” the post read.

Phone buyers can check if they are purchasing an original product or a duplicate with the help of 'Sanchar Saathi.'

The video elaborated on the steps to confirm the product's originality.

How To Check Whether Your Phone Is Fake Or Original?

  • Step 1: Visit the official Sanchar Saathi website-https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/

  • Step 2: Click on the ‘Citizen Centric Services’ option on the screen.

  • Step 3: Scroll through the page and select the ‘Know your mobile/IMEI verification’ option.

  • Step 4: Enter the captcha and your mobile number.

  • Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.

  • Step 6: Enter your IMEI number and click the 'Submit' option.

Once you enter this number, you will be able to access the following details: Status, brand name, model name, manufacturer, and device type.

How To Find IMEI Number On iPhone?

  • Step 1: Click on the 'Settings' option on the iPhone or iPad.

  • Step 2: Click on the 'General' option.

  • Step 3: Select the 'About' option.

Once you click on this, the IMEI number will be available on your screen.

How To Find IMEI Number On Android Phone?

  • Step 1: Go to your phone settings.

  • Step 2: Select the About Phone or Phone option available.

  • Step 3: Scroll through to check the IMEI code.

