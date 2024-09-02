Is Your Smartphone Original Or Fake? Here's How You Can Find Out
Phone buyers can check if they are purchasing an original product or a duplicate with the help of 'Sanchar Saathi.'
The Department of Telecommunications on Monday warned smartphone users about duplicates, previously used, or blacklisted phones.
The department uploaded a video on social media platform X, informing users about counterfeits, and issuing guidelines that would help users check the authenticity of the gadget.
"Original phone ya Duplicate? To Verify: Use the 'Know Your Mobile/IMEI DVerification' facility at http://sancharsaathi.gov.in before you buy a mobile phone. Ensure the phone’s IMEI is free of blacklists, duplicates, or previous use,” the post read.
Phone buyers can check if they are purchasing an original product or a duplicate with the help of 'Sanchar Saathi.'
The video elaborated on the steps to confirm the product's originality.
How To Check Whether Your Phone Is Fake Or Original?
Step 1: Visit the official Sanchar Saathi website-https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the ‘Citizen Centric Services’ option on the screen.
Step 3: Scroll through the page and select the ‘Know your mobile/IMEI verification’ option.
Step 4: Enter the captcha and your mobile number.
Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.
Step 6: Enter your IMEI number and click the 'Submit' option.
Once you enter this number, you will be able to access the following details: Status, brand name, model name, manufacturer, and device type.
Original phone ya Duplicate?— DoT India (@DoT_India) September 2, 2024
To Verify:
Use the âKnow Your Mobile/IMEI Verificationâ facility at https://t.co/6oGJ6NSQal before you buy a mobile phone.
â Ensure the phoneâs IMEI is free of blacklists, duplicates, or previous use pic.twitter.com/hJdTUjYvXm
How To Find IMEI Number On iPhone?
Step 1: Click on the 'Settings' option on the iPhone or iPad.
Step 2: Click on the 'General' option.
Step 3: Select the 'About' option.
Once you click on this, the IMEI number will be available on your screen.
How To Find IMEI Number On Android Phone?
Step 1: Go to your phone settings.
Step 2: Select the About Phone or Phone option available.
Step 3: Scroll through to check the IMEI code.