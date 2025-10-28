Is Your Gmail Account Safe? 183 Million Passwords Leaked: How To Check Safety Of Your Mailbox?

A massive data breach has exposed millions of email users to potential cyber threats, including those with Google’s Gmail accounts.

Troy Hunt, Australian cybersecurity researcher and founder of the website Have I Been Pwned, revealed that the stolen archives now circulating online contain an astounding 3.5 terabytes of compromised data.

According to reports from The New York Post, the breached dataset includes 183 million unique accounts, along with 16.4 million email addresses that had never appeared in prior breaches.

Security experts warn that these newly compromised credentials significantly increase the risk of phishing attacks and unauthorised account access.

Hunt explained the exposed credentials were acquired through these stealer logs data files generated by malicious software known as infostealers.

In his blog post, Hunt said the data leak has both stealer logs and credentials. "Stealer logs are the product of infostealers, that is, malware running on infected machines and capturing credentials entered into websites on input. The output of those stealer logs is primarily three things: Website address, Email address, Password. Someone logging into Gmail, for example, ends up with their email address and password captured against gmail.com, hence the three parts," explains Hunt in his blog.