iQOO 15 Ultra To Launch Next Year? Specifications, Expected Timeline

The tipster has also revealed details regarding the smartphone's launch timeline. It is being said that the handset will have several key upgrades over the existing model to allow customers to enjoy enhanced gaming.

Digital Chat Station claimed that iQOO 15 Ultra is "confirmed to be launched" in China before the Spring Festival.

"It has an upgraded active cooling fan + shoulder button, a new set of future technology-based designs, and is the industry's first performance Ultra," read the Weibo post.

If the latest rumour is to be believed, the iQOO 15 Ultra might get introduced in China before Feb. 17, 2026.

The upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature an upgraded active heat dissipation system, besides shoulder triggers for enhanced gaming.

Shoulder triggers are added to devices to provide a better experience in first-person gaming. These help players in improving aiming, shooting, and enable more precise control.