iQOO 15 Ultra To Launch Next Year? Specifications, Expected Timeline
The iQOO 15 Ultra is being rumoured to be introduced in the Chinese market before the Spring Festival.
The iQOO 15 was introduced in China in October as the successor to the iQOO 13, followed by its launch in India on Nov. 26. The company is now said to be developing another model, which is expected to be an upgraded version in the lineup.
In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that the upcoming premium segment smartphone could be introduced as 'iQOO 15 Ultra'.
iQOO 15 Ultra: What To Expect?
The tipster has also revealed details regarding the smartphone's launch timeline. It is being said that the handset will have several key upgrades over the existing model to allow customers to enjoy enhanced gaming.
Digital Chat Station claimed that iQOO 15 Ultra is "confirmed to be launched" in China before the Spring Festival.
"It has an upgraded active cooling fan + shoulder button, a new set of future technology-based designs, and is the industry's first performance Ultra," read the Weibo post.
If the latest rumour is to be believed, the iQOO 15 Ultra might get introduced in China before Feb. 17, 2026.
The upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature an upgraded active heat dissipation system, besides shoulder triggers for enhanced gaming.
Shoulder triggers are added to devices to provide a better experience in first-person gaming. These help players in improving aiming, shooting, and enable more precise control.
The tipster said that the fan design in the Ultra model is "very strong," calling it the "largest and most efficient" in the smartphone industry.
The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to come with a flat display having 2K resolution. Fans can expect a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO OLED panel that is likely to be sourced from Samsung.
Under the hood, the device is rumoured to be powered by the SMM8850 chipset - the codename for Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. It must be noted that the iQOO 15 is also backed by the same processor.
Besides this, the upcoming handset could support wireless charging along with IP68 dust and water resistance.
Earlier, leaks suggested that the iQOO 15 Ultra got tested with a mid-range periscope telephoto lens, which is being dubbed as a 50-megapixel sensor, having a 0.8 micrometre pixel size and 1/1.95-inch sensor size.
As of now, it remains to be seen when iQOO 15 Ultra gets introduced in the Chinese market. Also, it remains unknown whether the device will be launched in India or not.