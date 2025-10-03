iQOO 15 To Get Top-Tier Safety Rating, Next-Gen Fingerprint Scanner — Check Specs, Features, Launch Date
The iQOO 15 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
The iQOO 15 is anticipated to debut in China in October as the upcoming flagship model from Vivo’s sub-brand. While the exact launch date is still under wraps, the company has shared quite a few features for the iQOO 15.
In the latest reveal, iQOO 15 is confirmed to get a top-tier rating for protection against water and dust. Additionally, it will come with a next-generation fingerprint scanner.
iQOO 15 To Get IP68 + IP69 Rating, 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner
In a post on Chinese social media site Weibo, the company shared that the iQOO 15 will feature IP68 and IP69 ratings. While IP68 rating means the phone is dust- and water-resistant (even when submerged in water under certain conditions), an IP69 rating indicates that the iQOO 15 can withstand high-temperature and high-pressure water jets.
As per the post, the iQOO 15 is also getting an advanced 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which was initially introduced in the iQOO 13. The new version will help unlock the device quicker and more securely, even when fingers are wet.
iQOO 15 Specs And Features
The iQOO 15 is expected to come with a battery capacity exceeding 7,000mAh, and it will be the first smartphone in iQOO’s flagship series to include wireless charging support. It will likely also support 100W wired charging.
The iQOO 15 is further tipped to include Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0 (translated from Chinese), a feature that will help protect the battery and extend its lifespan during gaming or video streaming while the device is charging.
The brand has already confirmed that the iQOO 15 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone might also incorporate a proprietary Q3 chip. Recent images also confirm that the iQOO 15 will have a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary rear camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x digital zoom.
The iQOO 15 is predicted to feature a 6.85-inch “Samsung straight screen” with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The smartphone is likely to be available in red and silver hues.