iQOO 15 To Get Top-Tier Safety Rating, Next-Gen Fingerprint Scanner — Check Specs, Features, Launch Date

The iQOO 15 is expected to come with a battery capacity exceeding 7,000mAh, and it will be the first smartphone in iQOO’s flagship series to include wireless charging support. It will likely also support 100W wired charging.

The iQOO 15 is further tipped to include Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0 (translated from Chinese), a feature that will help protect the battery and extend its lifespan during gaming or video streaming while the device is charging.

The brand has already confirmed that the iQOO 15 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone might also incorporate a proprietary Q3 chip. Recent images also confirm that the iQOO 15 will have a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary rear camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x digital zoom.

The iQOO 15 is predicted to feature a 6.85-inch “Samsung straight screen” with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The smartphone is likely to be available in red and silver hues.