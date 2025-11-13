iQOO 15 Priority Pass: When And How To Avail, Pre-Booking Benefits, Price
From Nov. 20, you can pre-book the iQOO 15.
iQOO 15, the latest flagship from the iQOO stable, is launching in India on Nov. 26. Ahead of its launch, the company is offering a Priority Pass to buyers interested in the iQOO 15.
Here’s a lowdown on what is the iQOO 15 Priority Pass, what are the pre-booking benefits that you’ll get with the pass, and how much will it cost, along with specs and features of the iQOO 15.
When And How To Avail iQOO 15 Priority Pass
iQOO is set to unveil the iQOO 15, and the Priority Pass lets you get hands-on access first to the device. From Nov. 20, you can secure your spot by pre-booking the iQOO 15 with a refundable Rs 1,000. Passes are limited and first-come, first-served.
iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Benefits
Pre-booking benefits coming with the iQOO 15 Priority Pass include free iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and 12-months extended warranty for the iQOO 15 by the company.
iQOO 15 Specs, Features, Price (Expected)
The Chinese edition of the iQOO 15 is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset alongside a Q3 gaming chip, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It operates on OriginOS 6, built atop Android 16.
The phone sports a 6.85-inch screen with 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits peak brightness, and 2,160Hz PWM and DC dimming. It integrates an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and is compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
The rear camera array includes a 50MP main sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. Up front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.
The iQOO 15 packs a 7,000mAh battery, backed by 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. Cooling comes via a 14,000mm² vapour chamber, with IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water protection.
Recent reports indicate that the iQOO 15’s price could be around Rs 60,000 in India, factoring in introductory offers.