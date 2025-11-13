iQOO 15 Priority Pass: When And How To Avail, Pre-Booking Benefits, Price

The Chinese edition of the iQOO 15 is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset alongside a Q3 gaming chip, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It operates on OriginOS 6, built atop Android 16.

The phone sports a 6.85-inch screen with 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits peak brightness, and 2,160Hz PWM and DC dimming. It integrates an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and is compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The rear camera array includes a 50MP main sensor, 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. Up front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The iQOO 15 packs a 7,000mAh battery, backed by 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. Cooling comes via a 14,000mm² vapour chamber, with IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water protection.

Recent reports indicate that the iQOO 15’s price could be around Rs 60,000 in India, factoring in introductory offers.