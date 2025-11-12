iQOO 15 Price In India To Be Around Rs 60,000 At Launch: Report

iQOO 15, iQOO’s upcoming flagship smartphone, is scheduled for an India launch on Nov. 26. Weeks before its release, a report indicates that it could offer a breather amid rising flagship prices.

An article by Gadgets 360, which cited sources familiar with the India pricing, says that the iQOO 15 will be priced around Rs 60,000 in India at the time of launch. The pricing includes introductory offers, which means the standard price (without discounts) will exceed Rs 60,000, the report said.

This price range could make the iQOO 15 the most affordable smartphone at launch featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, though the lower price applies only during the promotional period, the report added.