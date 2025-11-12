iQOO 15 Price In India To Be Around Rs 60,000 At Launch: Report
iQOO 15, iQOO’s upcoming flagship smartphone, is scheduled for an India launch on Nov. 26. Weeks before its release, a report indicates that it could offer a breather amid rising flagship prices.
An article by Gadgets 360, which cited sources familiar with the India pricing, says that the iQOO 15 will be priced around Rs 60,000 in India at the time of launch. The pricing includes introductory offers, which means the standard price (without discounts) will exceed Rs 60,000, the report said.
This price range could make the iQOO 15 the most affordable smartphone at launch featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, though the lower price applies only during the promotional period, the report added.
iQOO 15 Specs And Features
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a dedicated Q3 gaming chip, the Chinese version of the iQOO 15 supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
Its triple rear camera system comprises a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. A 32MP front camera is paired with an RGB LED accent strip.
The device features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 Amoled LTPO panel with 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits peak brightness, and 2,160Hz PWM and DC dimming. It includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
A 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery powers the iQOO 15, with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging, plus smart bypass and reverse charging capabilities. Thermal management is handled by a 14,000mm² vapour chamber, while IP68 and IP69 ratings ensure dust and water resistance.