iQOO 15 Price In India Leaked; Phone Reportedly Spotted On Amazon Ahead Of Launch

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared on X that the iQOO 15 was spotted on Amazon India’s site, showing that iQOO 15’s price in India for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is Rs 72,999. The higher-end 16GB RAM and 512GB option is tipped to cost Rs 79,999.

By comparison, the iQOO 13 launched in India at Rs 54,999 for its entry-level 12GB RAM + 256GB model, with the 16GB + 512GB version at Rs 59,999.

The listing also highlighted two colour choices: Alpha and Legend.