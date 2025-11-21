iQOO 15 Price In India Leaked; Phone Reportedly Spotted On Amazon Ahead Of Launch
The iQOO 15 is set to launch in India and global markets on Nov. 26.
The iQOO 15 is set to launch in India and global markets on Nov. 26, following its release in China in October. In the lead-up to its release, a tipster has leaked the India pricing details and RAM variants of the device, which purportedly appeared on an e-commerce site.
iQOO 15 Price In India Leaked
iQO0 15 is priced at â¹72,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB version and â¹79,999 for the 16 GB + 512 GB version on Amazon.— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 20, 2025
What do you all think - is this overpriced or a decent deal? pic.twitter.com/d9Tb2tG30K
Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared on X that the iQOO 15 was spotted on Amazon India’s site, showing that iQOO 15’s price in India for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is Rs 72,999. The higher-end 16GB RAM and 512GB option is tipped to cost Rs 79,999.
By comparison, the iQOO 13 launched in India at Rs 54,999 for its entry-level 12GB RAM + 256GB model, with the 16GB + 512GB version at Rs 59,999.
The listing also highlighted two colour choices: Alpha and Legend.
iQOO 15 Specs And Features
Most of the specs in the Indian variant of the iQOO 15 are expected to mirror their Chinese counterpart. The Chinese version of the iQOO 15 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip paired with a Q3 gaming processor, offering up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
The device boasts a 6.85-inch 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,600 nits peak brightness, and 2,160Hz PWM and DC dimming. The display includes an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor.
The camera setup in the iQOO 15 comprises a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. The front houses a 32MP selfie camera.
Powering the device is a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging support. Cooling is handled by a 14,000mm² vapour chamber, and it holds IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.