iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Starts In India: Check Price, Colours, Camera, And More
The latest iQOO phone is set to be launched with several major upgrades, including Samsung’s 2K M14 LED OLED display.
Pre-booking for iQOO 15 starts in India on Thursday, Nov. 20 with the new smartphone set to be launched on Nov. 26. Packed with several tech upgrades and new features, the iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
The iQOO 15 will be available for pre-booking from 6 p.m. IST onwards through Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. Customers who pre-book will receive a Priority Pass, which includes a pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and an extended 12-month warranty. Customers can pre-book the device by paying Rs 1,000.
The iQOO 15 is set to launch with several major upgrades, including Samsung’s 2K M14 LED OLED display. The company website highlighted that the smartphone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The latest iQOO device will sport a massive 7,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.
The phone will come in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colours. Its display offers up to 2,600 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support and triple ambient light sensors. Additionally, a dual-axis vibration motor ensures enhanced haptic feedback for gaming and everyday use, the website stated.
The upcoming iQOO 15 is powered by LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, iQOO’s Supercomputing Chip Q3 and an 8,000 sq mm single-layer vapor chamber for efficient thermal management.
According to Gadgets 360, it will be the first iQOO phone in India to come with an Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company has promised five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.
The handset is expected to attract gamers due to its high-performance chipset, advanced cooling system and large battery features.
The iQOO 15 features a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50-megapixel IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
For selfies, it sports a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset is expected to be priced between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000 in India, inclusive of launch offers, according to Gadgets 360.