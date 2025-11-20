iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Starts In India: Check Price, Colours, Camera, And More

Pre-booking for iQOO 15 starts in India on Thursday, Nov. 20 with the new smartphone set to be launched on Nov. 26. Packed with several tech upgrades and new features, the iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The iQOO 15 will be available for pre-booking from 6 p.m. IST onwards through Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. Customers who pre-book will receive a Priority Pass, which includes a pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and an extended 12-month warranty. Customers can pre-book the device by paying Rs 1,000.

The iQOO 15 is set to launch with several major upgrades, including Samsung’s 2K M14 LED OLED display. The company website highlighted that the smartphone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The latest iQOO device will sport a massive 7,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The phone will come in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colours. Its display offers up to 2,600 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support and triple ambient light sensors. Additionally, a dual-axis vibration motor ensures enhanced haptic feedback for gaming and everyday use, the website stated.