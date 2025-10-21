iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, Sony Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery — Price, Specs, Features

Under the hood of the iQOO 15 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and Q3 gaming chip. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage and runs on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16.

In terms of optics, the iQOO 15’s triple rear camera system includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. A 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. The camera module is accented by an RGB LED strip.

The iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 Amoled LTPO display with 2K resolution, offering up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits peak brightness, and 2160Hz PWM and DC Dimming. It also comes with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support.

The iQOO 15 houses a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, supporting 100W wired and 40W wireless charging, along with smart bypass and reverse charging capabilities.

For heat dissipation and cooling, the device has a 14,000mm² vapour chamber. The iQOO 15 is rated IP68 and IP69 for protection against dust and water. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 6.0, and dual-band GPS.

The iQOO 15 comes in Track Edition (Black), Legendary Edition (White), Wilderness (Light Green), and Lingyun colours.